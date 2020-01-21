hollyoaks-spoilers:-mitchell-deveraux-comes-out-after-jesse-donovan-dies

The residents of Hollyoaks village — and the viewers, for that matter — were left in complete and total shock, as Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) died in the early hours of the morning following his wedding to Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan), and the tragic death resulted in Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) making a huge decision, as he came out to mum Martine (Kelle Bryan).

With Jesse having discovered that Grace (Tamara Wall) and James (Gregory Finnegan) were the people responsible for shooting Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), he found himself unable to concentrate, and thus — conflicted over what to do — he hit the bottle.

However, his booze binge resulted in him collapsing in the middle of the village, and during tonight’s episode, Martine discovered him and proceeded to call Mitchell. Mitchell performed CPR and tried with all his power to save the young man, but it was no use, as Jesse had died.

Mitchell was heartbroken over what had transpired, but the devastating event resulted in him deciding to be true to himself, and thus he told his mum that he’s gay.

Martine was fully supportive of her son, and encouraged him to tell Walter (Trevor A Toussaint).

Speaking about the events of tonight’s episode, actor Imran Adams said: ‘The whole village is changed after the passing of Jesse, especially Mitchell, who tried his best to save his life. Jesse’s passing acts as a testament that life is not only for living but living your truth.’

‘Mitchell feels raw, tired and emotional – The death of Jesse births Mitchell’s emancipation to who he truly is in the most emotional heart breaking way that will hopefully inspire our viewers to be true to themselves while they are still alive and live their best lives.’

Hollyoaks continues Wednesday 22 January at 7pm on E4.

