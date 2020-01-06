hollyoaks-spoilers:-joe-mcgann-and-eva-o’hara-call-for-full-time-hollyoaks-later-return

It’s long been in demand and tonight, Hollyoaks fans will finally be treated to another one-off edition of Hollyoaks Later, the post-watershed version of the soap where the boundaries can be pushed. As well as being a high octane episode packed with the usual tension and twist, fans can expect fruitier language, saucier clinches and violent showdowns – and cast members Joe McGann and Eva O’Hara are keen for the Laters to become more regular.

You won’t hear any arguments from us!

The actors play father and daughter Edward and Verity Hutchinson in the show, with Verity’s first scenes airing during the Later edition. And, having worked on another soap which toyed with the concept of darker episodes in a later timeslot, Joe thinks it could work long term for Hollyoaks too.

He told Metro.co.uk: ‘With the Laters, it goes even further; you can be more relaxed for a more adult audience. I am in a clinch with someone – you see more stuff like that. I like the whole idea – the two strand for different audiences works for me. I wouldn’t mind them being a permanent thing.

‘I did a soap called Night and Day where they had two versions – one pre-watershed and one post. I think it worked quite well – perhaps Hollyoaks could experiment with that idea.’

Newcomer Eva agreed – and enthused that it’s something special to make her debut in a noteable episode such as this. She smiled: ‘It’s an honour that Hollyoaks Later is my first! Straight in there – what an impact. To also have a slightly different audience as well as the die hard fans is really exciting.

‘There’s a lot of dark imagery and interweaving scenes – artistically it’s so exciting as well as being such a good concept.’

To quote Joe – it’s ‘soap with black suds!’ It’s a description we like – and one we hope to see more of in the schedules for Hollyoaks as tonight’s edition is a cracker of an episode.

Hollyoaks Later airs on Monday 6 January at 9pm on E4.

