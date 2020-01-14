hollyoaks-spoilers:-jesse-donovan-disappears-on-his-wedding-day-after-learning-a-shocking-secret

It’s a day that Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) and Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) have been waiting quite some time for in Hollyoaks, and in the coming episodes, the day of their wedding arrives — but it’s seemingly one that will bring with it plenty of conflict and drama for the happy couple, as a shocking secret comes to light, and the groom goes missing.

Courtney has been preparing for her big day for several months now — as has Jesse — and the pair are on cloud nine as the day of their impending nuptials arrives.

Liam (Jude Monk McGowan) gives Jesse Adam’s (Jimmy Essex) cufflinks, and discussion shifts to their fallen brother, which prompts Jesse to reveal to both Liam and Grace (Tamara Wall) that he doesn’t want to lose another sibling, before making them promise that there will be no more secrets in the family.

However, James (Gregory Finnegan) struggles to come to terms with the fact that he shot Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), as he now knows that it was Breda (Moya Brady) who killed Harry (Parry Glasspool) and not Mercy, which means he had no justification to shoot The Dog landlady.

As a result, he considers confessing his crimes, but Grace manages to convince him to not go to the police, and thus they resolve to never speak of what they did again. However, little do they know that — while making this pact — Jesse has overheard everything.

As the ceremony gets underway, Jesse delivers his vows — and he promises to surround Courtney and Iona with nothing but love and goodness, and never to let the darkness in.

Later, Courtney is woken by her alarm — which she’d set to ensure she’d be up in time for both she and Jesse to depart for their honeymoon — but she comes to realise that Jesse never came to bed.

She wracks her brains thinking about why Jesse never came home, and thus Leela (Kirsty Leigh Porter) asks Liam to find out what’s going on.

Where has Jesse gone to?

Will Liam be able to find him in time for his honeymoon?

One to watch: Tuesday 21st January at 7pm on E4.

