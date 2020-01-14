hollyoaks-spoilers:-jamie-lomas-reveals-warren-fox-and-sienna-blake-twists

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is on a mission once more in Hollyoaks, as he returned to the eponymous village with the intention of reuniting his family, and thus he wasted little time in attempting to get Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) attention by kidnapping Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

Yes, in a relatively short amount of time, Warren has well and truly made his presence felt, and it’s safe to say that — for viewers of the soap — it feels like he’s never been away.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about reprising his iconic role once more, actor Jamie said: ‘It’s like putting a comfy pair of slippers on! This time around, I’d just come back from doing a film and I’d played a completely different character — I’d played someone who was an alcoholic — so the transition was a little bit strange at first, but you soon settle in.’

‘It’s great fun! It’s always good to put the mask of Warren on and come back and cause trouble.’

Although Warren’s villainous side is still very much intact — something which his kidnapping of Brody confirms — it’s pretty clear that the character has somewhat changed since the last time we saw him as a result of the time he’s spent away from the village.

Jamie said: ‘I think we’ll see a bit of a change him — not too much but we’ll definitely see a little bit. He’s dad now — not that he wasn’t before — but he’s got two young kids now, so his outlook on life is a little bit different.

‘A leopard doesn’t change its spots, there’s always going to be times when he’s untrustworthy, but Warren has always had a good heart and he’s always done what he thought was right and I think that will always remain.’

As noted earlier, Warren has featured in some pretty intense scenes already — and he’s not even been back for a full week yet. Thus far, viewers have seen him quietly stalk Sienna, orchestrate a plan to kidnap her lover Brody — which he successfully carried out — before revealing himself to his former flame.

Yes, it was clear that he intended on grabbing Sienna’s attention from the moment he stepped off the boat — something which he ultimately succeeded in doing. It’s no surprise, given that the dynamic between these two characters is something that has provided for several sublime narratives over the years, and during last night’s episode, it became apparent that we were witnessing the birth of another.

Speaking about the relationship between Warren and Sienna, Jamie said: ‘They’ve got so much chemistry together, and I think you can see even in the scenes where they first see each other. There’s kind of something there still. But are they playing each other? I don’t know.’

The chemistry between Warren and Sienna was certainly spectacular, but with Sienna having moved on — and attempted to start her own family with Brody — could she possibly find herself back in Warren’s arms?

Sienna has very much moved on since Warren was last in the village, and what’s more, in abducting Sophie and Sebastian, he hurt her beyond words, therefore it’s not something that seems likely in the near future, but given the remarkable chemistry they share, anything could happen.

In regards to what’s next for the characters, Jamie said: ‘I don’t know whether they’ll keep them together — obviously they’ve got two kids together, so they’re always going to be in each other’s lives. I’m not too sure yet whether they become friends or become lovers, that’s down to the writers and down to Bryan [Kirkwood]. I haven’t got a clue what they’re going to do yet, but I’m sure they’ll see how it unfolds!’

‘I don’t think you can hide those feelings, so it’ll be interesting to see where they go with that and what they do — and whether they do anything with it, or whether they just keep them as friends. Or enemies!’

Hollyoaks continues Tuesday 14 January at 7pm on E4.

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: Edward Hutchinson takes cruel action againast suffering Tony

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale cheats on Liam Donovan with John Paul McQueen as he helps Juliet Quinn?