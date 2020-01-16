hollyoaks-spoilers:-jamie-lomas-reveals-a-face-from-warren-fox’s-past-will-come-back-to-haunt-him-in-‘exciting’-storyline

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) returned to Hollyoaks with a mission, as he set about reuniting his family, and the character seemingly won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, as he’s set to be at the centre of a long-running storyline that will see his past explored in more detail than ever before.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about what’s to come for Warren, actor Jamie Lomas said: ‘We’ve got a really great actor coming in to play someone from Warren’s past — I can’t tell you who it is, but they’re going to delve into Warren’s past about growing up in the children’s home and it’s a really really exciting storyline.’

There’s little else known about this particular storyline to date, but it’s no doubt going to be a treat for the viewers to see Warren’s past explored in such depth.

What’s more, this time around viewers might see a somewhat different side to Warren, as his time away has seemingly changed him a little.

Jamie said: ‘I think we’ll see a bit of a change him — not too much but we’ll definitely see a little bit. He’s a dad now — not that he wasn’t before — but he’s got two young kids now, so his outlook on life is a little bit different’

‘A leopard doesn’t change its spots, there’s always going to be times when he’s untrustworthy, but Warren has always had a good heart and he’s always done what he thought was right and I think that will always remain.’

‘I think the difference this time is that Warren is going to have mates in the village now, with Brody and Damon. In the past he kind of hated everybody and everybody hated him, so I think this time around they wanted to change that, which is great for me — I get to work with lots of other people which is exciting so, we’ll see where that goes!’

Warren’s arrival brought with it plenty of conflict for Sienna (Anna Passey), who’s found herself caught in his villainous web once more, but whether or not there’s any possibility of a reunion for the pair remains to be seen.

Jamie said: ‘They’ve got so much chemistry together, and I think you can see even in the scenes where they first see each other. There’s kind of something there still. But are they playing each other? I don’t know.’

Hollyoaks continues Thursday 16 January at 7pm on E4.

