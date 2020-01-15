hollyoaks-spoilers:-james-nightingale-struggles-with-the-guilt-of-shooting-mercedes-mcqueen

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) struggles to come to terms with his actions in Hollyoaks, as shooting Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) weighs greatly on his conscience in the coming episodes — and thus he feels compelled to reveal all as a result.

James was devastated when love of his life Harry (Parry Glasspool) was murdered last year, and he was forced to go and identify the body.

Not only was the young lad’s death tough for him to deal with, but it was also the circumstances which led to the breakdown of their relationship that he felt guilty over, as he had little faith in Harry over the hit-and-run.

Filled with anger upon realising that his beau had been telling the truth, James sought revenge on the person he held responsible, and thus — with help from Grace (Tamara Wall) — he shot Mercedes, and left her for dead on The Loft’s dancefloor.

While he’s managed to find some happiness with Liam (Jude Monk McGowan), he was unable to stay put in Chester over the festive season, and thus departed. However, upon his return, he learns from Liam that Mercedes didn’t kill Harry, but rather Breda (Moya Brady) did.

As a result, he started to feel rather guilty over what he did to Mercedes — and this feeling of guilt only gets worse in the coming episodes.

James writes a letter to both Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) and Romeo (Owen Warner), as he prepares to confess to shooting Mercedes.

However, Grace does her utmost to talk him out of such a thing, and convinces him not to go to the police — but, as they promise not to speak of this ever again, Jesse (Luke Jerdy) overhears everything.

James might have been able to come to terms with what he’s done, but will Jesse keep shtum?

Or will the solicitor face the consequences of his actions?

One to watch: Friday 17th January at 7pm on E4.

