hollyoaks-spoilers:-james-nightingale-sleeps-with-john-paul-mcqueen

Sorry, Jiam fans – but this is the moment that a tormented James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) gives in to temptation and his confused mind and sleeps with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), as first revealed in our weekly free soaps newsletter, which you can sign up for here. But is this their relationship back on track or will he regret his actions?

Consumed by the guilt of shooting Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) and also torn following the death of Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy), who took the secret to the grave, James hits hard times and John Paul is there to comfort him.

Finding James in a state and drinking wine in the gutter, John Paul takes him in but little does he know that his ex is hiding the secret that he tried to kill a member of his family.

We have already seen that they will share a kiss – but can now confirm that one thing leads to another. But while passion unfolds, reminders of Mercedes are everywhere in the house and begin to get to James?

Will James freak out and arouse John Paul’s suspicions as well as his…you know? And if John Paul discovers what really happened to mercedes, what will he do? Will he find a way to understand and forgive James – or will he turn him into the police?

Speaking about the potential drama, NTA nominee Gregory Finnegan teased: ‘James’ past will come back to haunt him – the reveal when it comes will be pretty shocking to John Paul. They’re going to give it a go – how long it lasts before his hunky new man comes onto the scene, who knows?’

On the Jiam angle, he added: ‘It was a huge surprise people took to James and Liam – they won’t necessarily like where it’s headed as that ship ain’t going to sail for long which might be a shame really; perhaps we will revisit it in the future as we were all quite shocked by how well it came together. The new dynamics were fun and Jude is a lovely guy and a great actor.’

