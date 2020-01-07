hollyoaks-spoilers:-james-nightingale-finally-learns-the-truth-about-harry-thompson’s-death

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has had an incredibly difficult year in Hollyoaks, what with love of his life Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) ending up dead, but— with a new year having arrived — the solicitor returns to the village, and — upon his arrival — he learns the horrifying truth about what happened to his ex-boyfriend.

If anyone earned the right to take some time away from the village over the festive season, it was James, given just how tough a year he’d had. In fact, it’s nearly been a year since Harry returned to Chester, and made it his mission to win back James — a goal which he soon achieved with some help from Romeo (Owen Warner).

However, the pair’s happy-ever-after wasn’t meant to be, as a series of unfortunate events — namely Harry getting accused of running down Grace (Tamara Wall) — would prove to be the beginning of the end for them.

After Harry turned up dead, James was wracked with guilt over how he’d treated his boyfriend, and went to an incredibly dark place. What’s more, he found himself prime suspect in the investigation into his lover’s demise — something which resulted in him becoming hellbent on figuring out who stole Harry’s life.

In spite of his efforts, he was unable to uncover the real culprit — although he did come to believe that Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) was the person responsible.

With it being the first festive season without Harry, James took a trip out of town, but — in the coming episodes — he returns home.

Liam (Jude Monk McGowan) asks James if he’d fancy being his plus one to Courtney (Amy Conachan) and Jesse’s (Luke Jerdy) wedding.

However, he also reveals that it was Breda (Moya Brady) who killed Harry.

How will James react?

He’s been dying to know for so long who was responsible, so it’s likely that this discovery will provide him with closure.

However, that’s not the only thing he has to process, as James also has to come to terms with the fact that Mercedes didn’t kill Harry — which means he had no reason to shoot her.

Will he cope with the guilt?

One to watch: Wednesday 15th January at 7pm on E4.

