hollyoaks-spoilers:-james-nightingale-cheats-on-liam-donovan-with-john-paul-mcqueen-as-he-helps-juliet-quinn?

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has embarked on something of a romance with Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) in Hollyoaks, but — with old flame John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) back in his life — will he sacrifice his new relationship in favour of rekindling his previous one?

John Paul and James caught up briefly upon the former’s return to the village several weeks ago, but — in his subsequent absence — the solicitor found passion with Liam.

The former adversaries found themselves struggling to resist the evident chemistry between them and thus they gave into temptation — which ultimately led to the beginning of something special.

However, John Paul’s back in the village once more, and he ends up in James’ orbit as a result of his position at the school. Yes, the former teacher steps in to help out Sally (Annie Wallace) at Hollyoaks High — and he revels in being back in the teaching profession.

He wastes little time in throwing himself into work, and begins to help Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw).

However, awkwardness ensues when James shows up to take Juliet for lunch, as Juliet puts two and two together and works out that her new teacher is none other than the famous John Paul.

Later, John Paul and James go for a drink — but will old feelings come to the forefront once more?

The New Year trailer revealed that the pair do, in fact, share a kiss in the coming weeks, but will James go all the way with his ex, and thus cheat on Liam?

Or will he and John Paul simply remain friends?

One to watch: Thursday 23rd January at 7pm on E4.

