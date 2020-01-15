hollyoaks-spoilers:-imran-adams-reveals-a-‘huge-catastrophic-event’-inspires-mitchell-deveraux-to-come-out

Mitchell Deveraux’s (Imran Adams) first year in Hollyoaks has brought with it plenty of conflict, as the young man struggled to come to terms with his sexuality after discovering that he was attracted to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams). However, after months of supressing his true self, he comes out to mum Martine (Kelle Bryan) in the coming episodes.

Mitchell’s relationship with Scott brought him more joy and happiness than he’s ever experienced in his life, but the fear of what religious granddad Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) would think has resulted in him supressing his true feelings.

With Scott unwilling to hide, he decided to do what he deemed to be right for both he and Mitchell, and thus ended their relationship. In the time that’s passed since their separation, Scott has embarked on something of a romance with Azim (Nav Sidhu) — and Mitchell finds out about this in the coming episodes.

Speaking about Mitchell’s reaction to the discovery, actor Imran told Metro.co.uk: ‘He’s jealous — a hundred percent jealous! Also, Scott is the first person that Mitchell’s truly been in love with, and when you have someone like that it’s hard to let them go, so he’s definitely emotional.’

After the revelation comes to light, Mitchell is angry and — knowing her son’s not in the best place — Martine encourages him to open up to her.

However, while Mitchell’s discovery of Scott and Azim’s relationship — not to mention Martine’s worry over her son’s well-being — no doubt play an instrumental role in Mitchell coming out, it appears as if there’s another catalyst in the young man deciding to open up.

Imran said: ‘The catalyst in that reveal is a huge catastrophic event in the village, and it has a ripple effect. It effects the Deveraux’s in particular — especially Martine and Mitchell — and it inspires them to leave their cards on the table and live their truth. The stakes are really high, and it’s quite emotional, but when he does tell her, he feels empowered — but also fearful.’

Imran was incredibly committed to making his portrayal of a coming out story as accurate as possible. He told us: ‘It was emotional! I think I’ve said it really really was the hardest thing I’ve done at Hollyoaks so far. I got the flu afterwards! Because I poured so much emotion into it.’

‘I like to make sure the emotion is quite raw, and organic so I sought a lot of inspiration from real life stories of people coming out. I felt a responsibility not only to the show but to the community, so I did my best and I hope that people can feel inspired by Mitchell’s testimony.’

After Mitchell reveals to Martine that he’s gay, she informs him that life is simply too short not to go for what you want, and Imran reckons that — with time — Mitchell will be become more confident, and therefore less fearful of others finding out.

He said: ‘he’s quite methodical — he tries to do things in baby steps, so I feel like once he tells Martine, he’ll feel more confident in telling more and more people — and eventually his grandad, who is everything to him.’

Hollyoaks continues Wednesday 15th January at 7pm on E4.

