hollyoaks-spoilers:-huge-child-drugs-storyline-kicks-off

It was revealed quite some time ago that Hollyoaks is set to explore child exploitation through county lines, as the youths of the soap are manipulated into selling drugs, and the beginnings of this very narrative are set in motion during the coming episodes, as Sid Sumner’s (Billy Price) drug dealing cousin Jordan (Conor Calland) puts his plan in place.

Viewers caught a glimpse of the events that would be unfolding next year during the soap’s ground-breaking flash-forward New Year’s episode, as the young people of the village were a shell of their former selves after being groomed into selling drugs.

In the coming episodes, this storyline is set in motion, as Jordan turns up at the Lomax household in an effort to see his cousin, Sid. While there, he’s intrigued to meet Peri (Ruby O’Donnell), and also hits it off with Leela (Kirsty Leigh Porter).

The reason for his visit soon comes to light, as he reveals that he’s got a drug run for Sid to do.

However, Sid finds himself facing a dilemma as a result, as Leela surprises him with a guitar — which viewers know he will appreciate, given that he’s shown an interest in pursuing music as a career. Which path will he take?

Later in the week, Jordan officially decides that Hollyoaks will be his new drug-dealing playground — a revelation that naturally leaves Sid somewhat uneasy — but matters are complicated further when he reveals that he wants Sid to sell drugs to his friends.

Later, Jordan reveal that he’s looking forward to making Hollyoaks his little goldmine.

One to watch: Wednesday 29 January at 7pm on E4.

