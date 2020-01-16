hollyoaks-spoilers:-gregory-finnegan-reveals-dark-james-nightingale-twist-amid-john-paul-mcqueen-reunion

Nothing ever seems to go right for James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and the sooner he gets out of one mess, he tends to be plunged into a million others. And the Hollyoaks star has confirmed that this isn’t going to change any time soon. As he cheats on Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), deals with the return of Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy Jo Hudson) and hides the guilt of shooting Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), dark times will explode for James. But can he be redeemed?

We caught up with Gregory to chat about the latest developments for the character. Speaking about the guilt and the surprise relationship with Liam, he said: ‘It’s important to show actions have consequences and that people will suffer emotionally as a result of their choices. He is in a very bad place and feels terrible about his mistake. He questions everything and he wants to hand himself in and end it.

‘It was a huge surprise people took to James and Liam – they won’t necessarily like where it’s headed as that ship ain’t going to sail for long which might be a shame really; perhaps we will revisit it in the future as we were all quite shocked by how well it came together. The new dynamics were fun and Jude is a lovely guy and a great actor.’

But along comes John Paul. Gregory smiled: ‘James’ past will come back to haunt him – the reveal when it comes will be pretty shocking to John Paul. They’re going to give it a go – how long it lasts before his hunky new man comes onto the scene, who knows?’

Fans have also seen the return of Donna-Marie and, after a moving chat with Juliet, James realises that Donna-Marie could de-rail everything once more for James.

Pondering the situation, Greg said: ‘She always brings plenty of trouble – we were very lucky for Lucy Jo to do another stint; she is always excellent at creating havoc. There are dark scenes and it’s a huge complication in his life. Very dark times ahead – twists and tunrs lead to a darker path and hopefully he is going to try and find some redemption but it will be very hard to get there.

‘James and Juliet are similar in so many ways and they struggle to understaand one another but we will also see a lot more of them which I’m delighted about because Juliet has a huge year ahead and she is an amazing talent.’

Of course, after a successful string of awards for the show, Greg has now found himself up for the Best Serial Drama performance at the National Television Awards. And while he is humble about his expectations, he is thrilled that fans have voted him into the mix.

He said: ‘I most definitely never take it for granted, thank God. I’m really not expecting to win but I am thrilled to make the shortlist and really didn’t expect it. I’m going along to make up the numbers and have a good time. Never say never, we don’t know what will happen but it’s just been a lovely experience so far.

‘I’ve been doing this for four years now – to keep yourself interested is as much of a battle as anything else. But it’s not difficult as I keep getting interesting scripts with new stuff going on. I get to do the full range of emotions – I’m still in love with soap and the character and that’s a testament to the script writers. It’s still very exciting.

‘Hollyoaks is certainly an exciting to be. We’ve had noteworthy storylines over the last few years and that will continue in 2020. We were all surprised with the awards last year – it’s not what you do it for obviously but it’s nice to get that recognition. And we have a really exciting year ahead – the casting department have been excelling themselves in finding young talent who can stand up in this arena and really deliver. It’s our 25th year, it’s the 25th NTAs – you never know, we could be on stage.’

You can make it happen by voting Greg and Hollyoaks in the NTAs by following this link.

