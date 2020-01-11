hollyoaks-spoilers:-evil-edward-hutchinson-uses-marnie-nightingale-to-control-diane

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) was delighted when Diane (Alex Fletcher) revealed her feelings for him in Hollyoaks, but Tony’s (Nick Pickard) return has proven to be a rather large thorn in his side, as Diane has demonstrated that her husband is the only thing that matters to her, and — in the coming episodes — he goes to extreme lengths to make her jealous using Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony).

Edward made himself right at home when he arrived in the village several months back, and he wasted little time in charming pretty much everyone — including Diane.

With Tony having vanished off the face of the earth, Diane found herself under a large amount of stress — and Edward made clear that he intended to help.

Before long, passion ensued between the pair, and — after months of keeping their dalliance a secret — Diane resolved to go public with their relationship.

However, on that very evening, Tony resurfaced, as the horrifying truth about the pain he’d endured at the hands of Breda (Moya Brady) came to light. As a result, Diane decided to put an end to her fling with Tony’s dad, and told him to keep shtum about what happened between them.

Edward is less than pleased over what’s transpired, and — in addition to taking his frustrations out on the son he abandoned — he also attempts to control the situation in regards to Diane, as he sets out to make her jealous in the coming episodes.

Yes, he turns his attention to Marnie — but will passion ensue between the two?

Or is Marnie going to get caught up in the surgeon’s sick game?

What’s more, will Diane actually feel jealous?

Or is Tony the only man for her?

One to watch: Monday 13th January at 7pm on E4.

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: David Tag reveals what’s next after Sylver McQueen violently kills mum Breda

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale finally learns the truth about Harry Thompson’s death