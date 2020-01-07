hollyoaks-spoilers:-evil-edward-hutchinson-kills-son-tony?

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) has well and truly got his feet under the table in Hollyoaks, after he arrived in the village several months back and became Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) knight in shining armour. He’s become romantically involved with Diane, but — just as he professed his love for her — Tony (Nick Pickard) resurfaced, and it’s safe to assume he’ll be something of a thorn in his side.

After being kidnapped by Breda (Moya Brady) Tony has been held captive by the villainous nanny up at her pig farm. In his absence, Diane came to believe that her husband had left her for another woman — something which Breda made a weak Tony reiterate to her via a phone call.

However, Mercedes’ (Jennifer Metcalfe) snooping resulted in her stumbling upon the truth, as she found Tony, and — after he’d been stabbed by Breda with a pitchfork — she was able to get him out of captivity.

In the next episode, Tony is seemingly rushed to hospital, as — because, in spite of him being freed from Breda’s pig farm — he’s not out of the woods yet due to his serious injury.

Naturally, Edward isn’t pleased when he learns of his son’s return — as it will no doubt pose a risk to his newly developed relationship with Diane.

We know that Edward has a knack for manipulating any situation to his advantage — much like he did in order to get Finn (Keith Rice) out of the village— but, the question is: how far is he willing to go in order to get Tony out of the picture?

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about Edward’s nature, actor Joe said: ‘The danger from Edward, someone as contained and meticulous as he is, is he isn’t always easy to read but if he someone hurts him or causes a chink in his armour, then woe betide all around. He will not stop until he has moved the chess pieces around until it suits him.’

‘Expect anything – he will go a long way. He was accused of killing his wife in a plane crash – I don’t think he did, I just think he saved the children and didn’t have time to get to her – but, it’s not the kind of thing he would be above. He is capable of anything.’

‘It’s an interesting dynamic. He’s been billed as a villain but there are lot of opportunities to show him being both devious and sympathetic and even to be warm. I’m all for him having a good side. If it’s ambiguous, you have so much more to play with.’

Is Edward capable of killing his own son?

What’s more, how will Diane react when she learns the truth about what really happened to Tony?

Hollyoaks continues Tuesday 7th January at 7pm on E4.

