hollyoaks-spoilers:-evil-edward-destroys-tony-hutchinson-in-horrific-plot

It seems like it could be a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire for Hollyoaks legend Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard). He may have escaped the pig farm of brutal serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) but his father Edward (Joe McGann) is a whole extra level of monstrous.

With Edward having set his sights on a future with Tony’s wife Diane (Alex Fletcher), he is set to play some despicable games – and use Tony’s PTSD as a weapon against his vulnerable son to try and destroy him completely.

Here, Nick joins Metro.co.uk for a chat about what’s coming up for his tortured alter ego – and what wicked Edward has in store…

How do you feel to finally be out of that pig farm?

Well I’ve been out of it for a while now so yeah it’s great, I was really glad to have a shave, I hated having the beard, the beard is not nice. Tony I think has only had a beard twice in twenty five years and that was one of the longest ones I’ve had. It was just uncomfortable, it wasn’t even trimmed and it was getting in my mouth and it was vile so I’m very pleased to be out without a beard.

Are you proud of the Hollyoaks Later episode; would you like the show to do more?

Yeah! I watched it last night I really enjoyed it. The director [Neil Wilkinson] worked so hard on it and he looked practically dead by the time that he was finished filming. When it all comes together on screen, the Pig Farm explosion bit, all the pyro stuff which looked great on TV but it was only about 5 minutes of it and it took like a whole week . It’s a lot of work that goes in to it and lying on that cold floor and the paramedics, so it was really good.

I’d like them to do more because I think the audience likes the late nights, but I think it’s better when they do them over a week. We did one a few years ago with Danny Dyer, we got to go to Spain and it was fantastic. You can just play a bit more with it.

Are you glad to finally be working with Joe McGann?

It’s great whenever you get one of those professionals like Joe. He’s been all round the game and he knows it all and he’s so easy to just slip in and work with us now. He’s just like one of the gang straight away. He’s that comfortable in what he’s doing it’s very easy and he’s a great guy as well.

Will we see Tony plagued by what happened to him at the hands of Breda; could Edward exploit that?

Tony is basically going to have a bit of PTSD, and I think Edward is going to pretend to be helping him and all the while, behind the scenes, stitching him up really.

How is working with Eva O’Hara? Is it nice to expand the Hutchinson clan?

Yeah absolutely, I mean I’ve only done a couple of scenes with her but she seems lovely.

What can you tease is ahead for Tony and the Hutchinsons in the run up to the anniversary? It’s going to be big, isn’t it?

Well I think you are going to see a very dark side from Edward and I think you’re going to see a different side to Tony because Edward is going to do something very nasty to him which changes his whole personality.

Eva says you brought her hash browns on her second day – can I have one?

(laughs) Well I’m not doing it now because it’s January but yes before the Christmas break we had a lot of hash brown mornings – I went to get everyone a hash brown quite often!