Hollyoaks spoilers: Everything we know about Hollyoaks Later — but who dies?

Hollyoaks is returning to its late-night time slot for a very special outing next week, as Breda McQueen’s (Moya Brady) storyline culminates in a spectacular — and unfiltered — fashion.

Yes, the late-night episode is set to be a very special one — and it’s one that fans certainly won’t forget about in a hurry. With Breda having terrorised the village for over a year now — laying waste to bad dad after bad dad — she’s managed to evade justice, but that won’t be the case for much longer, as justice will come calling for her.

The end of her story will no doubt be every bit as eventful as you could possibly imagine, and — in order to whet your appetite — here’s everything we know about the special episode thus far.

John Paul will discover the truth about Breda

Breda has managed to evade justice, but returnee John Paul (James Sutton) will seemingly be the one to figure out that she’s the serial killer, as — just prior to the late-night episode — he discovers her box of murder weapons and keepsakes!

In an attempt to find out more, he comes face to face with her — something which is no doubt nerve-wracking for the young man considering what he knows about her.

Speaking about how John Paul feels in that moment, actor James said: ‘Quite scared actually, when it comes down to it… He’s very confident going there, but once he’s sat opposite her he realises that he’s in a very dangerous position!’

Mercedes will find Tony at the pig farm

After learning of John Paul’s suspicions, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) goes to the pig farm in a search for evidence, and she finds Tony (Nick Pickard) locked in the pig pen. As the recent New Year trailer highlighted, Mercedes will end up in the pig pen with Tony, as Breda craves revenge.

Chaos ensues — but who dies?

Let’s start the new year off with a BANG! 💥💥💥😱😱😱 Check out what’s coming your way this new year in #Hollyoaks… 😲 #HollyoaksNewYearTrailer #HollyoaksLater pic.twitter.com/6kOk7JUrEv — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) January 2, 2020

The New Year trailer — which dropped yesterday — revealed all of the horror that set to come in the special episode, and it’s safe to assume that Breda will go out in an epic fashion. However, the evil granny can be heard talking to an unknown listener about the possibility of waking up together in Heaven’s glorious light, so will she take another life during this episode?

Mercedes or Tony are certainly in danger, given that they’re trapped in the pig pen during the instalment, or could John Paul face her wrath for his investigation?

Sylver also appeared to be in danger during the trailer, as the pig pen is engulfed in flames, so could he end up dying?

Edward takes Diane to a posh event at The Loft

While Breda’s narrative will take centre stage, it won’t be the only storyline to feature in the late-night episode, as Edward (Joe McGann) invites Diane (Alex Fletcher) to a medical fundraiser.

Speaking about her scenes in Hollyoaks Later, actress Alex said: ‘Obviously because it’s later we can get away with a little bit more. It’s slightly gruesome, possibly a little bit sexy and a little bit risqué.’

Viewers will know that Diane and Edward have been engaging in something of a relationship in recent episodes, but whether there’s a future for them remains to be seen.

Speaking about his character’s feelings for Diane, actor Joe said: ‘I think that he admires her; he admires her strength and he admires her individuality. He likes the fact that she is very much a force of nature of her own. She’s unlike any other woman that he’s ever known, so yes there is that. I think it is genuine and at the moment, he thinks that Tony is out of the picture, for whatever reason, so he doesn’t see it as a bad thing.’

Of course, Tony is up at the pig farm with Breda, but — if he manages to make it out with his life intact — how would a reunion with Edward go down now that he’s been sleeping with his wife?

Joe said: ‘It’s difficult to know. I think that we would see the genuine love that Edward has for Tony, but Edward tends to be of the more disciplinarian types. He’s come through the army, and he very much believes that “man-up” is the way to do things, which is not necessarily what Tony needs. It could lead to a little bit of conflict, but I think his concern would genuinely kick in if he sees Tony hurt, not only because he’s a doctor, but also because he’s a father.’

Verity Hutchinson arrives

Edward’s daughter Verity (Eva O’Hara) arrives on the night in question, and — considering she’s the apple of her father’s eye — it’s safe to assume that there will be plenty of conflict between her and Edward.

Speaking about Verity’s relationship with her father, actress Eva said: ‘She’s got this deep deep connection with him that perhaps is a little too intense. I think she places way too much focus and need for validation on him. She also does really delight in his sort of sly, Machiavellian tendencies, as well as trying to balance him out.’

‘She’s never been introduced but it’s kind of exciting to bring her in as this mysterious new chick on the block. She really doesn’t take no for an answer. She will never apologise and she has never apologised. She’s a sort of straight down the line, focused, head girl type. She’s a lawyer, and she’s really focussed on her career in her life.’

Romance for Sami and Verity

Sami (Rishi Nair) was heartbroken when Sinead (Stephanie Davis) called off the wedding, but it appears as if he’s set to move on in Hollyoaks Later, as he hits it off with Verity upon her arrival in the village.

Speaking about the spark between Sami and Verity, actor Rishi said: ‘It’s quite a fun scene actually, because we all know Sami as being quite smooth and good with the ladies, but with Verity, that kind of all goes out the window. He kind of stumbles, first by taking the mick out of Imran for not getting his words out, but then it happens to Sami as well.’

‘I think he finds her quite endearing as the episode goes on, he finds out that she is Edward’s daughter and thinks she is quite sweet. She is fun and I think that’s what Sami needs after Sinead, it’s something to lighten him up a bit.’

Hollyoaks Later airs Monday 6th January at 9pm on E4.

