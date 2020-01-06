hollyoaks-spoilers:-eva-o’hara-reveals-all-on-tony’s-sister-verity-hutchinson

Self assured, sassy and fiercely ambitious, Verity Hutchinson will certainly make an impact when she arrives in Hollyoaks during tonight’s Later episode – and she immediately makes an impression on Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) in flirty and passionate scenes. And newcomer Eva O’Hara was also wowed by the character – who she tells us was a no brainer to take on.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she enthused: ‘The initial breakdown of her character for me, it was a big, fat tick to that! To play this person who is more confident and self assured than myself is nice. Her initial character had adjectives like sharp and quick witted. I felt really comfortable in her.

‘We had a big table discussion about the character arc and the really intricate questions they want to answer – we were totally in agreement with things. Everything she does has an aim, she is very driven but also maintains a high and admirable social stance. She doesn’t really make enemies but her goal is to always stay on top so there’s a real chance of conflict. She’s basically a politician! She’s a character who never apologises, never takes no for an answer – it’s been my favourite character I have played.’

When fans meet verity, they will certainly see what Eva means – she takes no nonsense and when bumbling Sami tries to big himself up in a peacock feather display of supposed achievements, she sees right through it. But one chink in her armour is dad Edward (Joe McGann).

Eva explained: ‘She tries to play a mediator and that’s where her goodness comes through – she can be seen as self centred but with her dad, there comes some vulnerability. And she sees that in herself too. We are filming interesting scenes where Verity is trying to see through Edward’s veil.’

There are clearly interesting times ahead as lawyer Verity means business while also developing relationships with the likes of Sami and Diane while also being caught up in Edward’s manipulative games – but off screen, Eva is having a whale of a time and has been overwhelmed by how the team have welcomed her to the show.

Ooooooh! There’s some epic stuff coming up this new year on #Hollyoaks! 😲 What was your favourite part of the #HollyoaksNewYearTrailer? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EQkUw2bSOb — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) January 5, 2020

She grinned: ‘Nick Pickard came in on my second day with this massive McDonald’s breakfast and he’d brought me some hash browns because it was an early shoot – he’s absolutely adorable! We’d only met once for a really quick interaction. But he immediately made me feel a part of the team.

‘I have never worked on a set before, this is my first job out of acting school so I was so grateful to land it. But more than that, it’s just such a joy to be a part of an atmosphere where everyone is working so hard towards the end goal and is so dedicated.’

To be honest, you had us at hash browns.

Eva makes her first appearance as Verity in Hollyoaks Later on Monday 6 January at 9pm on E4.

