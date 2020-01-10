hollyoaks-spoilers:-edward-seeks-revenge-as-tony-returns-home-and-reunites-with-diane?

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) had everything he could’ve ever wanted in Hollyoaks, as — after charming the entire village — he was able to get rid of Finn O’Connor (Keith Rice), and thus he had Diane (Alex Fletcher) all to himself. However, with the truth about Tony’s (Nick Pickard) disappearance having come to light, he’s been left out in the cold, as Diane welcomes her husband home in the coming episodes.

Diane was devastated when Tony vanished without a trace several months back. Of course, viewers knew full well that he was kidnapped by Breda (Moya Brady) after he discovered that she’d killed Harry (Parry Glasspool) — not to mention all those other dads — but the evil nanny ensured that he couldn’t return home by informing Diane that he’d run off with another woman.

When news of Harry’s demise spread around the village, Diane found herself with no one to turn to for support — that is, until Tony’s dad Edward showed up in the village, and proceeded to make most of her problems go away.

However, Edward’s villainous nature soon came to light, as he manipulated and charmed the whole village, but — knowing that he couldn’t get close to Diane while Finn was around — he did everything he could to rid the village of the young man, and eventually succeeded in doing so.

After it was revealed that passion had ensued between Edward and Diane on the night Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) was shot, the pair ended up sleeping together, before embarking on a romance.

Edward professed his love for Diane earlier in the week, and with the pair having agreed to go public, the surgeon couldn’t have been happier.

However, the downfall of Breda at the hands of Mercedes, Sylver (David Tag) and Goldie (Chelsee Healey) resulted in the truth about Tony’s captivity coming to light.

Diane was horrified to learn of what her husband went through, and — in spite of her comments to Edward — she resolves to never speak of the pair’s dalliance again during tonight’s episode, as she tells him they need to act as if nothing ever happened between them.

Meanwhile, Tony returns home, and it’s evidently an emotional moment as he enters the family house and reunites with his beloved Diane.

However, Edward’s not in the least bit pleased as he watches the happy couple — but will he pull out all the stops to get Diane back for himself? When he takes Tony back to Breda’s pig farm, just what is he planning?

Speaking about what’s to come for the Hutchinsons, actor Nick Pickard exclusively told Metro.co.uk: ‘Well I think you are going to see a very dark side from Edward and I think you’re going to see a different side to Tony because Edward is going to do something very nasty to him which changes his whole personality.’

Hollyoaks continues Friday 10th January at 7pm on E4.

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: David Tag reveals what’s next after Sylver McQueen violently kills mum Breda

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale finally learns the truth about Harry Thompson’s death