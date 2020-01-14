hollyoaks-spoilers:-edward-hutchinson-tricks-tony-into-believing-breda-is-alive

Hollyoaks fans have been left horrified by the depths manipulative Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) has sunk to in order to break his son Tony’s (Nick Pickard) state of mind. While Diane (Alex Fletcher) thinks that Edward is here to help Tony, he is actually trying to break him further – and after locking him in the bathroom and making him feel trapped, he played mind games to make him believe that Breda McQueen was still alive and after him.

Joe told Metro.co.uk: ‘Edward makes it look like Breda is back again with writing on the mirror and Tony goes back to the dark place. He won’t believe Breda isn’t alive – but little does he know that Edward is the one behind it all.

‘Diane isn’t aware that this kind of thing goes on – what he and Diane had, none of this shows up. But she does start to suspect that Edward is doing the opposite of helping. But Edward is a medical professional so can argue that he is trained and able to help. But Diane has doubts and wants to know what’s going on in his head.’

And he is set to go even further in coming weeks – but just what is Edward fully capable of? Joe shared: ‘That’s a good question – I wish I could give it a good answer. I don’t know is the genuine answer but I think the more a narcissist is denied what they want, the more Machiavellian they become to get it. It becomes more about how they want it rather than what they want – they want it a certain way, they will make it go that way and everyone else is just a pawn in the game.

‘That’s how he hides in plain sight. He plays up to what is in front of him. Edward’s layers start to unravel – we see his determination because of how Tony reacts. While he is feathering his own nest, that’s one thing – but when people start trying to affect the outcome of his plans, he has a very nasty streak!’

