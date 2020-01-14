hollyoaks-spoilers:-edward-hutchinson-takes-cruel-action-againast-suffering-tony

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) has already made his intentions clear in Hollyoaks – he wants Diane (Alexandra Fletcher) for himself, even if it means pushing his suffering son Tony (Nick Pickard) over the edge into despair.

Since his escape from serial killer Breda, Tony has been suffering PTSD but, jealous of his son’s loving reunion with Diane, Edward has stuck around under the false act of helping Tony get better. But tonight, he takes action that could destroy Tony forever.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Joe explained: ‘He’s in a real quandary – he has genuine feelings for Diane and also his son and his family. It’s a real dilemma and he doesn‘t like the feeling. Tony’s been through an ordeal and Edward’s jealous by the Diane reunion so he tests just how well Tony is.

‘Maybe if he pushes him to breaking point, he can be back with Diane – that is his motivation. Part of it, he hopes Tony to be well again but the other side is to push him to breaking point so he can be with Diane, which is what he really wants. It’s a double edged sword. There are some feelings there for his son but ultimately, he has fallen for Diane, which caught him by surprise.’

Edward then takes steps to push Tony’s PTSD, in the hope of breaking him or making him seem weak in front of Diane. Joe sighed: ‘What he basically does is he pushes him to the end. Anyone from the outside, to them, it could be argued he is helping him with aversion therapy. He takes him out – and tests him in various ways to see where his head is at.’

But how far is Edward willing to go? Joe mused: ‘That’s a good question – I wish I could give it a good answer. I don’t know is the genuine answer but I think the more a narcissist is denied what they want, the more Machiavellian they become to get it. It becomes more about how they want it rather than what they want – they want it a certain way, they will make it go that way and everyone else is just a pawn in the game.’

Another of Edward’s ploys is getting close to Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) – and it has pleased him to see Diane getting jealous of their close bond. But could Edward have met his match in the feisty Marnie?

Joe smiled: ‘I think he is surprised by Marnie. He tells her that he is in love with someone else and she comes back with, “you think I expect a marriage proposal?” She is more of his equal than Edward understands at the moment. Marnie has a way about her that he likes – like Edward, she likes the finer things. They’re quite well suited in many ways.

‘It’s always a pleasure – we’ve worked together on TV and on stage. She’s a fabulous actress and a great person to be around. She’s funny, serious about the job but makes me laugh all the time; she’s just lovely. She is a credit to the company.’

Hollyoaks continues on Tuesday 14 January at 7pm on E4.

