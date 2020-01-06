hollyoaks-spoilers:-edward-hutchinson-is-capable-of-murder-warns-joe-mcgann

He has come into Hollyoaks as a bit of an enigma and there is much more to Edward Hutchinson than meets the eye, Joe McGann was warned us. While Hollyoaks have been clear from the outset that he is a villainous character, Joe has explained to Metro.co.uk that the slow build up and the ambiguity has very much been deliberate.

He told us in an interview: ‘The exposition is slow and measured – it might drive some people mad but I think it’s really clever and it means you can underplay. You don’t have to force it at people. Edward 100% loves Diane.

That’s the bit that’s not on the page. He loves that she is strong, independent, forthright and outspoken – and how she has weathered the storm. Being the narcissist he is, he is used to being in control so this thing with Diane surprised him. He didn’t move to Hollyoaks with the idea of sweeping her off her feet. There’s a discovery which we see in the Later episode where Verity catches them kissing.

‘Verity knows what he’s like and he holds his hands up. It’s never good to overhear things about yourself – and he overhears her saying that people will laugh at the age gap. It pisses him off; he has genuine feelings. It brings out quite a nasty side in Edward – he lashes out when he is hurt; that’s what he does.

‘It’s an interesting dynamic. He’s been billed as a villain but there are lot of opportunities to show him being both devious and sympathetic and even to be warm. I’m all for him having a good side. If it’s ambiguous, you have so much more to play with. You see more of a spectrum of him in the Laters.’

But while Edward might have a soft edge to him, the residents of Hollyoaks should be very afraid as Joe has confirmed that we haven’t even scratched the surface of what he is capable of, adding that murder wouldn’t be above him.

He teased: ‘The danger from Edward, someone as contained and meticulous as he is, is he isn’t always easy to read but if someone hurts him or causes a chink in his armour, then woe betide all around. He will not stop until he has moved the chess pieces around so it suits him.

‘Expect anything – he will go a long way. He was accused of killing his wife in a plane crash – I don’t think he did, I just think he saved the children and didn’t have time to get to her – but, it’s not the kind of thing he would be above. He is capable of anything.’

Off screen, Joe is loving getting his teeth into the role – and he has high praise for the cast and crew, particularly Nick Pickard, who plays his on screen son Tony.

He enthused: ‘Nick is a delight, he knows exactly what he’s doing and he’s fun to be around. You need someone like that in any company. He is the epitome of a team player. This is one of the best working atmospheres I have ever been in. No-one’s denying it can be tough delivering five episodes a week and it’s relentless. A huge percentage of the people here are wonderful, happy to be here and good at the job.’

Hollyoaks Later airs on Monday 6 January at 9pm on E4.

