hollyoaks-spoilers:-dramatic-new-year-trailer-reveals-horror-stabbing,-breda’s-exit,-warren’s-revenge-and-passion-for-john-paul-and-james

Hot off what was truly an incredible year — which culminated with a spellbinding flash-forward episode — Hollyoaks is looking forward once more, and things are heating up as a new year gets underway. Yes, the soap has dropped a brand new trailer previewing all the drama to come in 2020 — and it’s safe to say you’re not going to want to miss a single second.

Yes, Christmas might be over, but there’s plenty of reasons to be joyful if you’re a Hollyoaks fan — and, let’s face it: after the last twelve months, who isn’t?

With the flash-forward episode having already given us a taste of what’s in store this year, the New Year trailer elaborates further, highlighting how 2020 is going to be just as big — perhaps even more so — than the previous one.

Let’s start the new year off with a BANG! 💥💥💥😱😱😱 Check out what’s coming your way this new year in #Hollyoaks… 😲 #HollyoaksNewYearTrailer #HollyoaksLater pic.twitter.com/6kOk7JUrEv — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) January 2, 2020

With Breda’s (Moya Brady) story set to culminate in an epic late-night special, the trailer teases what will unfold, while Warren (Jamie Lomas) returns to the village with a mission.

Yes it’s all certainly going on in the short trailer, so let’s take a look at everything we’ve got to look forward to!

Breda’s last stand

Breda has discreetly murdered her way through the entire village, but her reign of terror is set to culminate in an epic fashion next week during the one-off return of spin-off series Hollyoaks Later, which will allow the storyline the unfiltered ending it deserves.

In this trailer, Mercedes discovers Tony’s whereabouts in the pig pen — but Breda soon figures out what she’s up to and locks her in as well.

With explosions and tension aplenty, the question remains: will the crazed serial killer make it out alive? What’s more, she can be heard talking about waking up together in Heaven’s glorious light, so — if she does, in fact, die — will she take another life beforehand?

Warren’s return — and Sienna’s revenge?

Warren’s on his way back to Chester, and it appears as if he’s intent on reuniting his family. However, it’s clear that Sienna’s not going to let him win this time, as she vows to show her ex what it really feels like to lose everything.

Will Sienna channel her inner darkness in order to do?

Shock passion for John Paul and James

Viewers were left shocked last month when James and Liam began a steamy relationship, but it appears as if the two men’s bond could be threatened, as — upon James’ return to the village ¬— he shares a passionate kiss with John Paul.

Will Liam discover the truth? If so, will he be jealous? Could this be the birth of a new compelling love triangle?

Scott and Azim grow close

It’s not just James and John Paul who are giving in to the evident chemistry between them, as Scott and Azim share a kiss in the trailer too.

With Mitchell unable to come out and reveal his true feelings for him, Scott resolved to do the right thing for both of them, and thus ended their relationship. However, it’s clear that they’re both still very much in love with one another — and Mitchell is evidently heartbroken in the trailer as he witnesses his man snogging another.

Mitchell comes out

Speaking of Mitchell, the very reason his relationship with Scott came to an end was due to the fact that he’s conflicted about coming out due to the fear of what deeply religious grandfather Walter would say. However, the trailer reveals that he finally comes out to mum Martine.

Nancy in stabbing horror

Nancy started the new year with a positive outlook after Kyle accepted her proposal, but there’s more heartache ahead, as — after a fight breaks out in the school playground — the teacher intervenes, and ends up getting stabbed as a result.

The beginnings of the county lines drug storyline

The county lines storyline was already previewed in the ground-breaking flashforward episode, but the trailer reveals the actual beginnings of the narrative, as Sid’s drug-dealing cousin Jordan — who becomes a mainstay of the soap — deems Hollyoaks High a ‘goldmine’, before revealing his intentions of getting the village hooked on his product and thus indebted to him.

Courtney and Jesse’s wedding day

It’s been a day that both Courtney and Jesse have been dreaming off for quite some time, and — as the trailer reveals — their wedding arrives. Courtney can be seen getting ready to marry the man of her dreams, while Jesse discusses his happiness with brother Liam.

The question is: will it go off without a hitch — ahem, so to speak?

Jesse learns the truth about Mercedes’ shooting

Although we don’t know the answer to the question posed above, it appears as if Jesse could be put in something of an awkward situation — perhaps even on his big day if the suit he’s wearing is anything to go by — as he overhears sister Grace discussing her part in shooting Mercedes with James.

Will he feel compelled to reveal the truth?

Toby and Celeste’s revenge plan

Toby and Celeste are on the ultimate revenge mission, and — with the former having been revealed as Mitchell’s secret brother in a shock Christmas twist — he ups the ante once more, as both he and Celeste grow closer to Martine.

But what’s their endgame?

New romance for Sami

Sami was left heartbroken when Sinead didn’t turn up for their wedding, and it appears as if he finally moves on the coming episodes, as he strikes up a bond with Edward’s daughter Verity, who soon arrives in the village.

Return for Donna-Marie

Lucy-Jo Hudson reprises her role as Donna-Marie and — in the trailer — we can see her reuniting with Juliet, much to James’ dismay. The question is: what has she come back for?

Hollyoaks continues Thursday 2nd January at 7pm on E4.

