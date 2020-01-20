hollyoaks-spoilers:-does-jesse-donovan-die-after-horror-collapse?

Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) has been left in a crisis on the night of his wedding after he has collapsed following a drinks binge – but will he be found or will he die on what is supposed to be the happiest day of his life in Hollyoaks?

Despite all of the planning he and new wife Courtney (Amy Conachan) have put into their sepcial day, Jesse found it de-railed when he overheard the truth that Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) shot Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

The centre of the Donovan family conscience, Jesse didn’t want any secrets and it overshadowed his wedding day to a huge degree. He initially told Grace that he was prepared to tell Sylver (David Tag) the truth about the shooting but he soon found himself torn between family loyalty and doing what is right.

Knowing that Grace could be destroyed if he said anything, Jesse’s head was left in a mess while oblivious Courtney had no idea where her new husband had got to or what was going through his mind.

With the turmoil weighing him down, he hit the bottle in a big way, trying to drown his sorrows and torment at what he had learned. But he ended up overdoing it and collapsed outside in the dark.

Will the potential damage to Jesse force Grace to have a wake up call over what her crime has done – and will Courtney discover the truth about the secret Jesse is carrying?

It also remains to be seen whether Jesse will be okay after we left him in a state following his drinking binge. But whether he makes it or a tragic end is on the horizon, it’s fair to say that the wedding is now in tatters and there are bound to be consequences.

