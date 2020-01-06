hollyoaks-spoilers:-david-tag-reveals-what’s-next-after-sylver-mcqueen-violently-kills-mum-breda

Our stomachs are still churning a little bit after the brutal manner of Breda McQueen’s (Moya Brady) death in Hollyoaks Later. After she shot her son Sylver with a bolt gun and then set fire to the farm, convinced she was doing God’s work, a struggle led to Sylver ultimately driving her knitting needles into her skull.

Yeuch! But as Breda is gone, what is next for Sylver? We caught up with David Tag, who reacted to the major episode with Metro.co.uk:

How did you feel when you found out that Sylver would be the one to kill Breda?

When I found out that I was going to be the one to kill Breda, it was a shock. I remember Bryan sat me down in his office and said; ‘Right we’ve got a big storyline coming up for you…’ It was a shock to the system but it was also quite a nice surprise because it gives me an opportunity to show off my acting ability a little bit. I felt quite honoured to be quite a pivotal part in such a major storyline in the show.

Knitting needles to the head – there aren’t many times in a soap you can do that! Were you surprised?

Yes I was very surprised by the method. I was told when I was sat down for my meeting that it was going to be in quite a brutal way. But it wasn’t until I actually received the scripts that I found out it was going to be knitting needles. I think it’s quite nice as the knitting needles have always been a part of her character whilst she’s been on the show. She’s always knitting something, always looking for them, always stuffing them in her bag and for that to finish the job; it’s got a nice bit of irony to it as well.

Will you miss Moya?

Yes I will miss Moya. She was a character and a real joy to work with. She was always professional and I got on with her very well off camera. She was like an actual mother to me whilst I was at work we always stood up for each other and we always had a laugh.

What does the future hold for him beyond this?

So I think it’s quite up in the air at the minute of what Sylver’s future could be. I can hint a little bit that there’s something to do with a little bit of love, and there’s something to do with his family will play quite a pivotal role. There’s some good stuff coming up in the near future which I’m excited to do.

Is there any hope for him and Mercedes?

Sylver and Mercedes are each other’s one true love and Hollyoaks don’t take that lightly so obviously there’s still some very deep seeded emotions that they feel for each other. But at the moment Sylver is very happy with Grace, he doesn’t really want anything to do with Mercedes, so we will see what happens. I’m excited to see and she is privy to Sylver being the murderer of Breda so we kind of like a secret together so that could bring us closer together but who knows I’m excited to see.

Were you glad to survive – no-one was safe while Breda was around after all!

Yes I am very happy that Sylver survived by the skin of his teeth and I love working on the show it’s like a dream come true. I hope I’m there for a long time so I’ll just keep working hard and keep surviving all the murders that go on.