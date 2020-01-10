hollyoaks-spoilers:-danger-for-tony-hutchinson-as-evil-edward-seeks-revenge

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has been through quite the ordeal in Hollyoaks, but — in spite of having been rescued from captivity — he’s struggling to cope with everything that’s transpired, and Edward’s (Joe McGann) presence certainly doesn’t help matters in the coming episodes, as he goes to extreme lengths to put his son in his place.

Tony suffered greatly over the course of the past year, after son Harry (Parry Glasspool) disappeared — something which he later discovered was down to Breda (Moya Brady), which led to him being stabbed and imprisoned by the twisted nanny.

The ordeal went on for months, and — in spite of making several efforts to escape — he always found himself back in Breda’s pig pen.

His nightmare came to an end earlier this week in a special late-night episode, as Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Goldie (Chelsee Healey) rescued him, but what with him having been in captivity for so long, he struggles to adjust to normal life in the coming episodes.

However, Edward is anything but sympathetic towards his son, and — in an effort to test him — he proceeds to lock him in the bathroom, which ultimately results in Tony having a panic attack.

Will somebody get to Tony in time?

Hollyoaks continues Friday 10th January at 7pm on E4.

