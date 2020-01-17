hollyoaks-spoilers:-brody-hudson-and-warren-fox-join-forces-to-find-sienna-blake

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) disappearance with twins Sophie and Sebastian may have given Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) a taste of his own cruel medicine in Hollyoaks – but there is also the matter of the fact that Seb is gravely ill and should be in a hospital.

With Warren worried about his son and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) panicking about Sienna’s state of mind, Brody puts it to a fuming Warren that they team up to try and track her down as she is more likely to listen to Brody.

But will Warren be able to calm down and realise that this is the best way forward?

Jamie mused: ‘They’ve had a moment in the container, when Brody kind of tells all to Warren about his abuse with Buster, and Warren feels for him, and thinks that he’s very brave for what he went through.

‘He’s got a new found respect for him. and yeah I think he does trust him. I think it’s Sienna that he doesn’t trust and that’s what he’s got to be wary of, but I think they bond and they could become mates so I think moving forward.’

With Sienna on the run, a source confirmed to Metro.co.uk that she will indeed return. But that will place her at the mercy of Warren surely?

Jamie added: ‘I think it depends on the situation; you’re always in danger where Warren Fox is concerned. I think if you betray him. He knows what he did was wrong taking those kids and Sienna’s been without those kids for the last two years so he just wants the kids back safe and sound and he wants to form a relationship with Sienna.’

And Jamie is thrilled to be back in the thick of the action as the unpredictable Warren.

He enthused: ‘It’s fantastic to be back it’s always great to come back to Hollyoaks and see my friends. The cast and crew are such amazing people. I’ve been here a long time on and off, and we are a family here and the people are just great. It’s always amazing to put the mask back on with Warren Fox and come and cause trouble.

‘The writers here are amazing they write fantastically well for Warren Fox and they’re never short of stories and I’m very lucky and very fortunate that Bryan created a character like Warren Fox, and I get the opportunity to play him.’

