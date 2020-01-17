hollyoaks-spoilers:-amy-conachan-warns-of-courtney-campbell-and-jesse-donovan-wedding-drama

You rarely, if ever, get a Hollyoaks wedding without a bit of drama so it comes as little surprise that the big day of beloved couple Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) and Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) isn’t going to go smoothly – particularly with Jesse knowing that Grace Black (Tamara Wall) shot Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Up until this point, we have seen Jesse and Courtney laughing and enjoying the compromising of planning their special day.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Amy said: ‘I think they both think this is it – there have been a lot of ups and downs. They have been more on than off and that’s what makes them so likeable and lovely. They’re the only real couple in the show really who are so pure and in love. They’re very Disney! They think this is their happy ever after – so long as it goes to plan.

‘Jesse wants to prove he can be the perfect husband and father – and the wedding is that opportunity to do that.’

However, when he gets hit with a shock, he ends up going missing on the wedding day. Amy sighed: ‘The run up is where the drama lies – they have had so much to get to this point but the wedding won’t be plain sailing to get to where they want to be.

‘It was so exciting. Any chance to be a bride is so exciting. Those scenes are always fun to film because there are so many people at them with the guests and supporting artists. You really feel like you’re part of something and I love seeing how it comes together when it’s a big production. It was a big deal to film it, it feels special – you just know there is going to be drama and I was delighted with the scripts.’

We can’t reveal if the wedding goes ahead – and Amy is torn over what she wants. As a fan, she wants to see Courtney and Jesse get their happy ending. But as an actor, not so much…

She mused: ‘If I’m answering as an audience member, I want them to get married, it to be beautiful and to live happily ever after. I genuinely love them so much and love doing scenes with Luke and thinking about what their future could be like. But as an actor, I feed off the drama!’

Either way, she described it is a privilege to be able to work with Luke on building a warm and unique Hollyoaks couple that really works. She smiled: ‘If you get on with someone, it just makes it so special. Me and Luke are very good friends – our relationship blossomed because we were working together and doing these lovely scenes.

‘We developed together as actors as well as people. I was talking to Jessamy (Stoddart, who plays Liberty) recently and said if we’d been good mates before it might have been awkward but it really hasn’t been. I genuinely just love coming in and working with Luke – he’s a professional but so fun to work with. We’re always laughing!’

But will Courtney and Jesse be laughing when it comes to their wedding day – or crying?

Hollyoaks kicks off the wedding drama on Friday 17 January at 7pm on E4.

