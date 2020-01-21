hollyoaks-spoilers:-amy-conachan-reveals-she-was-‘gutted’-over-jesse-donovan’s-death

Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) and Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) tied the knot in emotional scenes in Hollyoaks last week, but it appears as if their happy ending simply wasn’t meant to be, as — after disappearing on the evening of the ceremony — Jesse collapsed and died.

Jesse and Courtney had been planning their big day for months, and it finally arrived when the two lovers tied the knot in a touching ceremony, as the groom promised to protect both his wife-to-be and Iona from the darkness.

Unfortunately, the pair’s happy ending was anything but, as Jesse — plagued with the knowledge that both Grace (Tamara Wall) and James (Gregory Finnegan) shot Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) — found himself conflicted, and after drinking a lot of alcohol, he collapsed and died in the village.

Speaking about how she felt when she discovered Jesse was going to die, actress Amy told Metro.co.uk: ‘It was really emotional – I was gutted when I heard. When I read the scenes, I had this weird feeling for the rest of the day. This is it now.’

‘On a personal level, that’s been two years and now we have to move on and it’s a shame. For the character, to know I will play this absolute grief is a challenge and almost scary and exciting too to play her other side. She is quite light relief so the way it happens is a perfect ending but with so much heartbreak attached to it..’

‘I was a woman on the edge! Our last scene was actually really light weirdly and we had to kiss in it. And I was like “oh my gosh it’s our last kiss!” We’re going to stay really good friends so that will keep going.’

Courtney and Jesse’s relationship has been a mainstay of the soap for quite some time, so the demise of one half of this union will no doubt come as a shock to fans, so Amy reckons the reaction could be strong.

‘In a weird way, I really hope there’s a strong reaction because it means we have done our jobs. I hope they love Courtney and Jesse together. If they wanted that happy ending, there should be that reaction of “that’s terrible”.

‘It will come as a shock – what happens is a real scenario. That can be so devastating behaviour. Going forward with the bereavement, I have played it very real. What we’ve built up as a couple, I think we have to play it raw.

Jesse’s death will no doubt bring the beginning of a new chapter for Courtney, as she enters unknown territory and has to accept that her lover is no longer a part of her future.

Amy said: ‘I am so excited to show a different side. Over three years, she has had quite a lot go on. We have seen her on quite an arc and this is another thing we haven’t seen her play grief or have to cope with it. For that as an actor is really exciting.’

Similar to in real life, grief isn’t a simple thing, you never know how a person will react. Courtney tries to just get on with it at first – but it cannot happen that way. We’re going to see a much more vulnerable side and her trying to fight that.’

‘It’s weird to think she will have a new relationship and we have to build it all up again. But it’s too soon to think about that, too raw!’

Hollyoaks continues Wednesday 22 January at 7pm on E4.

