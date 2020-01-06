hollyoaks-later-viewers-in-shock-after-witnessing-breda-mcqueen’s-grisly-exit

Hollyoaks fans were left in shock after Breda McQueen’s murderous storyline turned extremely gruesome.

If you haven’t seen the latest episode of the E4 show yet, it’s time to turn away.

Breda has become the bane of our lives when she started murdering ‘bad dads‘ around town, but the killer finally came to a dramatic head during the latest episode.

The serial killer has claimed the lives of six people so far in Hollyoaks with a few others – including Tony – hanging in the balance.

However, tonight’s episode had fans traumatised after Breda shot her son Sylver with a bolt gun before yelling out: ‘You can’t stop God’s plan!’

She then set fire to the entire house and Mercedes, being the saviour, rushes in to save the day but as they struggled, Syler drove wooden knitting needles through Breda’s head and killed her.

One fan exclaimed: ‘OMFG stabbed with own knitting needles TROUGH THE HEAD.’

The capital letters clearly describe their surprise.

‘That looked painful …Those knitting needles went in DEEPPPPPP!!’ one viewer said along with many shocked faces.

Another tweeted: ‘I shouted at my TV so many times during that fight scene between Breda and Mercedes,’ along with an angry face.

Christ on a bike 😱 the way Sylver stabbed her with the knitting needles then says #sorry #HollyoaksLater @Hollyoaks — Gem balls (@gmiss32) January 6, 2020

YESSS

That is the Ending I can Celebrate 😮😵

Thank Hell for that

Breda she is hopefully DEAD …. #Hollyoaks #HollyoaksLater — Jonathan 0834 (@Jon92Smiley) January 6, 2020

Phew, now that it’s over we can all go back to breathing again.

The episode ended just as Mercedes, Goldie, and Sylver were escaping, so now we need to wait and try not to panic about what comes next.

All we know is that we didn’t think Sylver would have used knitting needles to kill his own mother after being shot and breathing in fumes.

Meanwhile, the actress who played Breda, Moya Brady, is fairly relieved the stone-cold killer finally got what she deserved.

She laughed: ‘I would have liked to have seen Breda go to other soaps to kill people, I think that’s a brilliant idea. Go to every soap as Breda and just take ‘em all out!

‘Some you win, some you lose! Anyway I need a rest, I am moving house at the moment – people say it’s the most stressful thing you can do but compared to playing a soap serial killer, it’s been light entertainment!’

Hollyoaks Later is on again at 11pm on 7 January on Channel 4.

