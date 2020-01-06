hollyoaks-later-spoilers:-tony-hutchinson-and-sylver-mcqueen-die-as-breda-mcqueen-is-murdered?

Breda McQueen’s (Moya Brady) reign of terror is finally at an end in Hollyoaks, as the evil serial killer was killed by her own son Sylver (David Tag) during tonight’s late-night instalment, after he learned about her villainous crimes. However, before he was able to do so, Breda brutally stabbed not only her son, but also Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) — both of whom were left in a bad way.

With her suspicions about Breda having been raised by John Paul (James Sutton), Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) set out to the pig farm in search of some clues — and she found a pretty big one in the form of Tony.

However, before she could get him to safety, Breda appeared — pitchfork in hand — and ended up driving it through her captive.

As Tony bled out, Mercedes held him close, but — as the episode progressed — he appeared to lose consciousness. Having worked out what her mum was up to, Goldie (Chelsee Healey) arrived in the nick of time and attempted to help both Mercy and Tony out of the pen.

However, Tony wasn’t the only possible casualty of the night, as Sylver — who was heartbroken to learn that Breda not only murdered all of those innocent villagers but also his own dad — found himself on the receiving end of his mum’s anger, after she shot him with a bolt gun.

Both Sylver and Tony were in a bad way as the extended episode came to a close, but — using the little energy he had left — Sylver got to his feet and stabbed Breda through the skull with her beloved knitting needles, thus putting an end to her reign of terror once and for all.

John Paul arrived at the scene with the paramedics in tow, as the tended to a motionless Tony.

Meanwhile, Goldie and Mercedes exit the burning building with a weak Sylver.

Will Breda posthumously succeed in adding one more name to her list of victims?

Will Sylver or Tony die as a result of her actions?

Hollyoaks continues Tuesday 7th January at 7pm on E4.

