hollyoaks-later-spoilers:-new-video-shows-a-killer-discovery-about-breda-mcqueen

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Breda McQueen’s (Moya Brady) storyline comes to a dramatic head in Hollyoaks tonight, as beloved spin-off series Hollyoaks Later returns for a one-off special to allow the serial killer’s storyline the unfiltered ending it deserves.

Believing herself to be on a mission from God, Breda has been murdering all those in the village that she deems to be bad dads. From Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) to Russ Owen (Stuart Manning), she’s disposed of quite a few Hollyoaks favourites — one of which was Lisa’s (Rachel Adedeji) dad, Louis (Karl Collins).

After murdering him, Breda was forced to dig him up once more — which resulted in the man’s ring falling off. She was subsequently forced to cover when Jack (Jimmy McKenna) spotted the ring, and thus she proposed to him — claiming the ‘LL’ inscription meant ‘Lots Of Love’.

However, it appears as if this very ring could prove instrumental in the serial killer’s downfall, as a new clip from tonight’s late-night special shows a horrified Lisa setting her sights upon her dad’s ring for the first time since his death.

With Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) having been arrested for the murders, Lisa believes that the ring is proof of The Dog landlady’s guilt, but with Goldie (Chelsee Healey) knowing more about what her mum’s capable of than most, will Lisa’s discovery result in her pointing the blame at Breda?

Hollyoaks Later airs tonight at 9pm on E4.

MORE: Hollyoaks Later spoilers: 8 things to expect from the late-night special tonight

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: Everything we know about Hollyoaks Later — but who dies?