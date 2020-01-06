hollyoaks-later-spoilers:-moya-brady-didn’t-want-breda-mcqueen-to-die

She has killed a fair few residents of Hollyoaks – some arguably more deserving than others – but tonight, Breda McQueen’s reign of murder and terror came to a brutal end as her son Sylver (David Tag) drove her own knitting needles through her head as she attempted to kill him and Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) in a deadly blaze.

But actress Moya Brady has shared that she is openly disappointed that her character is being killed off, admitting that she would have much preferred Breda to escape justice and cause more trouble down the line. That said, she has added that the decision for Sylver to be the one to finish his mum off feels like the most worthwhile pay off for fans.

She told Metro.co.uk: ‘It’s a great way to go out and I’m glad to go out in a bang – I would have like to have lived, I won’t lie. I’d like to think she was still out in the world, causing mayhem and being a dangerous old lady. You don’t see many dangerous old ladies, just men don’t you? I don’t think she should have been punished. But I understand for that kind of character, viewers need that pay off. Silas went off didn’t he? Why do they have to kill the woman, I’m not buying it!

‘I think we needed a massive pay off for Breda and Sylver after everything. She’s about to peg them both out – and she doesn’t think she is doing the wrong thing, because she has mental health problems. I love the flavour of the payoff, I think it was a story which deserved an ending like that.’

Moya has enthused that she has loved every moment of the meaty role and found it unexpected to land a unique gig like this – however, she feels ready for a rest and is in no hurry to do any more soap.

She mused: ‘I’ve had a great time and it’s been a gift of a part to play. I’ve been so honoured by it and I’m getting to the end of my career now so it took me by surprise; I was really pleased. But I’m knackered and I can’t wait to put my feet up! To get the chance to act all of that has been amazing – I am really thankful to Bryan Kirkwood for that.’

But will she keep watching after Breda is a distant memory?

Moya quipped: ‘She’s going to leave a massive hole in this village! She’s irreplaceable! No, but this juggernaut rumbles on. It’s like Big Brother isn’t it, when I used to watch that and think “oh no that person can’t go” and then the next night you’ve forgotten all about them. That’s showbiz!

‘I’ll watch for a bit – until they stop mentioning me! I watch myself every night, I won’t lie and there are times when I shout “Go on Breda!” and I crap myself on my own, every night in my living room! You get people who say they can’t stand to watch themselves – rubbish! I love it. As for a send off, I’m just disappearing, I don’t like parties. They’re all young people, they won’t want to have a drink with a granny like me! And it’s best they don’t see that side of me (laughs). You’ve got to keep a little mystery.’

She added: ‘I’d need to heal before doing another soap – it’s such hard work. I have got another gig after this, a part in Schadenfreude. It’s an unbelievable workload in a soap and I am lazy, bone idle. I would have liked to have seen Breda survive and go to other soaps to kill people, I think that’s a brilliant idea. Go to every soap as Breda and just take ‘em all out! Some you win, some you lose!

‘Anyway I need a rest, I am moving house at the moment – people say it’s the most stressful thing you can do but compared to playing a soap serial killer, it’s been light entertainment!’

