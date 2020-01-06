hollyoaks-later-spoilers:-moya-brady-defends-killer-breda-mcqueen-ahead-of-explosive-exit

Departing Hollyoaks star Moya Brady has insisted that she thinks her serial killer alter ego breda McQueen should get away with her crimes ahead of her explosive exit in tonight’s Later episode. Despite Breda murdering her way through a sizeable portion of the community, Moya admits that she finds herself defending the actions – and she believes that it would an enjoyable and unique twist for Breda escape justice.

In an exclusive interview with Metro.co.uk, she exclaimed: ‘I’d like to think she was still out in the world, causing mayhem and being a dangerous old lady. You don’t see many dangerous old ladies, just men don’t you? I don’t think she should have been punished. But I understand for that kind of character, viewers need that pay off.’

If Breda were to live and tell the tale, Moya even has an idea for a soap first – as she’d like the character to visit other soaps and get rid of the many badf fathers out there!

She laughed: ‘I would have liked to have seen Breda go to other soaps to kill people, I think that’s a brilliant idea. Go to every soap as Breda and just take ‘em all out! Some you win, some you lose! Anyway I need a rest, I am moving house at the moment – people say it’s the most stressful thing you can do but compared to playing a soap serial killer, it’s been light entertainment!’

That said, she has loved every moment of playing the character and enthused: ‘I’ve had a great time and it’s been a gift of a part to play. I’ve been so honoured by it and I’m getting to the end of my career now so it took me by surprise; I was really pleased. But I’m knackered and I can’t wait to put my feet up!

‘To get the chance to act all of that has been amazing – I am really thankful to Bryan Kirkwood for that’

Asked if she finds herself defending Breda, Moya’s response was instant and firm. She declared: ‘I 100% defend her. I stand by that from the word go. I think she is on a moral crusade and I think she is mentally ill. She explains that she doesn’t feel that she is mentally ill but she very much is. And I love her strength – you don’t see many strong, old women on television. They’re always having a cup of tea or having a gossip! I want to see more strong women – more women killers!

‘It’s a bit like me, one second I can be making you laugh and the next, I will wrestle you to the ground mate! I enjoy playing her, she is a complex character yet very simple. I’ve absolutely adored playing her. She’s going to leave a massive hole in this village! She’s irreplaceable!’

But what does tonight’s major episode have in store for fans? Moya teased of her last hurrah: ‘It plays out like a Greek tragedy and I’m not even exaggerating, it’s pretty full on. There are a few surprises. Now that the wheels are coming off, like anyone hiding secrets, she becomes more frantic. She is extremely dangerous right now…’

Hollyoaks Later airs on Monday 6 January at 9pm on E4.

