hollyoaks-later-spoilers:-breda-mcqueen-brutally-murdered-in-most-violent-soap-death-scene-ever

Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) has brought nothing but murder and destruction to the village in Hollyoaks, but her reign of terror came to a grisly end during tonight’s late-night special, as — after discovering the heinous truth about the crimes his mum had committed — Sylver (David Tag) sought revenge.

With Breda’s behaviour having given him cause for concern, viewers saw John Paul (James Sutton) encourage Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) to go up to the pig farm in search of some evidence during tonight’s earlier episode.

Mercedes did just that, while John Paul found himself in a dangerous situation, as — knowing what he was up to — Breda left him for dead and headed up to the farm in order to put a stop to her daughter-in-law once and for all.

With Mercedes having discovered Tony (Nick Pickard) in the pig pen, tonight’s late-night episode saw The Dog landlady attempting to get him out of captivity, but her plan was foiled as Breda showed up — pitchfork in hand — and locked Mercy in the pen, before stabbing Tony — much like she did Harry (Parry Glasspool).

Meanwhile, at the Emporium, Goldie (Chelsee Healey) relayed her worries and fears about her mum to Sylver — and her suspicions were confirmed after Lisa (Rachel Adedeji) recognised Jack’s (Jimmy McKenna) ring as none other than that of her dad’s — whom viewers know Breda had killed.

Having worked out the truth, Goldie headed up to the pig farm with Sylver in tow — but Sylver refused to believe that Breda was capable of such heinous acts. However, knowing she was out of options, Breda finally admitted her crimes — leaving her children in shock.

In addition to claiming responsibility for all the lives she took in the village, Breda also owned up to having killed both Sylver and Goldie’s dads — not to mention her own — before burying them in the pig farm.

Filled with anger and rage at the way in which Breda admitted to her crimes with pride — not to mention the fact that she allowed him to go to prison for 18 years for a crime he didn’t commit — Sylver lashed out and attempted to choke Breda, but Goldie prevented him from doing so — reminding him that he’s not a killer.

However, Breda used the bolt gun on Sylver while he was distracted — a move which even she herself was horrified at, and therefore she resolved to end this once and for all.

She doused the entire place in petrol before lighting a match — promising Sylver that they would awake in Heaven’s glorious light together.

Meanwhile, Goldie tracked down Mercedes in the pig pen, and she was left in shock when she realised that Tony was in there with her.

After freeing the captives, Goldie made her way out of the pig pen — but was distraught when she saw the flames before her. Having realised that Sylver was in danger, the adrenaline kicked in for Mercedes, and thus she headed into the kitchen to find an enraged Breda cowering over her son.

The two women engaged in a physical brawl, as Breda informed Mercedes she wouldn’t allow her the opportunity to take her son away from her again, but — during the tussle — Sylver decided to take drastic action.

Breda came dangerously close to killing Mercedes, but — determined to put an end to this nightmare once and for all — Sylver drove Breda’s own knitting needles directly into her skull.

The serial killer dropped to the floor instantly, which allowed for Sylver, Mercedes and Goldie to exit the premises — just as a large explosion engulfed the farm.

John Paul arrived with the police, and — after questioning them about Breda’s whereabouts — Mercedes and Goldie made out that the crazed nanny had simply burned to death in the fire, as the paramedics tended to a motionless Tony.

Breda’s reign of terror might finally be at an end, but it’s safe to say that this episode has left with us with plenty of big questions moving forward.

For one, will Sylver be able to come to terms with the fact that he killed his mum and therefore now is actually a killer?

What’s more, is Tony still alive?

If so, how will Diane (Alex Fletcher) react now that she’s made her feelings about Edward (Joe McGann) known?

Hollyoaks continues Tuesday 7th January at 7pm on E4.

