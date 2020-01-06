hollyoaks-later-spoilers:-8-things-to-expect-from-the-late-night-special-tonight

Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) has been murdering the deadbeat dads in Hollyoaks for well over a year now, but the evil nanny’s reign of terror is set to come to an explosive end tonight, as the one-off return of spin-off series Hollyoaks Later will see the serial killer’s storyline culminate in an epic fashion.

John Paul’s (James Sutton) suspicions have been raised in recent episodes as a result of Breda’s odd behaviour, and it seems as if this may well be the catalyst in bringing things to a head, after he discovered the box of possessions in which she plans to use to frame Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe).

With the late-night special set to air tonight, here’s everything you can expect from the unmissable episode.

1. With Mercedes having been put in the frame for the murders, The Dog landlady is out to get some evidence to prove her innocence, and — after a word from John Paul leaves her somewhat perturbed — she ends up at the pig farm, where she discovers Tony locked in the cage. Will she be able to save him?

2. High-flying solicitor Verity — who also happens to be Edward’s daughter — arrives in the village for the big gala at The Loft, and she wastes little time in catching the eye of one Sami Maalik, which results in sparks flying between the two.

3. Breda’s out for blood once more, as she heads towards the pig farm with a pitchfork in hand — but will Mercedes or Tony pay the ultimate price?

4. Several characters will find themselves in danger as the events of the episode lead to the pig farm being engulfed by flames, and — as seen in the recent New Year trailer — Sylver and Breda are at the centre of the blaze.

5. Diane is embarrassed when Sami and Verity catch her kissing Edward, but — in spite of Diane’s concern — Verity seemingly enjoys the thought of her dad dating his son’s wife.

6. Goldie’s suspicions are raised, and — as she discusses things further with Sylver at The Emporium — she sets her sights upon Bobby and Curtis’ hand-made dolls, which results in her starting to piece everything together.

7. With the village having come to believe that Mercedes is the serial killer, talk soon turns to the loved ones that were lost at the murderer’s hands, and thus Walter hosts a special vigil in their memory.

8. As fans of the original Hollyoaks Later series will know, the late-night timeslot allows for the special instalment to push the boundaries in several areas, but according to Alex Fletcher — who plays Diane — tonight’s episode was shot using different cameras, and therefore is ‘quite filmic’.

Hollyoaks Later airs tonight at 9pm on E4.

MORE: Hollyoaks 2020 spoiler preview: Returns, violent death and drug horror

MORE: Hollyoaks spoilers: Breda McQueen kills Mercedes after she finds out about Tony Hutchinson?