hollyoaks-horror-as-jesse-donovan-collapses-on-his-wedding-day

Hollyoaks’ newlywed Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) was about to expose the secret of who shot Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), having learnt big sister Grace Black (Tamara Wall) pulled the trigger along with lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), only to collapse in the street after a drinking binge – will anyone find come to his aid?

Monday 21st January’s E4 showing saw Jesse tie the knot with teacher fiancée Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan), but the hairdresser was far from his usual happy-go-lucky self as he struggled to contain the secret he had overheard Grace discussing in used tones with her co-conspirator.

Hollyoaks’ James set to confess to shooting Mercedes – but to who?

Horrified his family’s nefarious ways had ruined his big day, and desperate for Courtney not to be another victim of the ‘Donovan curse’, Jesse vowed to tell Grace’s boyfriend, and Mercy’s ex, Sylver McQueen the truth, forcing his stressed sibling to beg him to stay silent.

Wrestling with his conscience as to whether to betray his criminal clan, Jesse hit the bottle at the Loft while Courtney went home and waited for spouse to return so they could spend their first night together as a married couple.

Waiting for Sylver to arrive, Jesse was the last man standing at the bar and ended up completely plastered, with concerned barmaid Maxine Kinsella continuing to serve him until he decided to give and go home.

Stumbling out of the club, down the stone steps and out into the freezing cold night, Jesse collapsed onto the ground…

Meanwhile, Grace and James frantically wait to hear from Jesse about what his next course of action will be, and the new Mrs Donovan is wondering where her other half is got to. What will Jesse’s fate be, and will Grace and James’s secret stay buried? All will be revealed on Tuesday 21st January at 7pm on E4…

