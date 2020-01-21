holly-willoughby-‘teaming-up-with-bradley-walsh’-again-for-take-off-series-after-christmas-success

Holly Willoughby is leaving Phillip Schofield behind on ITV and teaming up with Bradley Walsh on a new BBC One series of Take Off, according to new reports.

Bradley and Holly were paired up for the first time for a Christmas special of the series, which saw viewers and the studio audience play games to earn a place on a plane to Lapland.

Following the success of the show, it’s been reported that a full series has now been lined-up to air – meaning two of ITV’s biggest stars have now got a base on their biggest rival.

‘It’s a great get for the BBC to poach two of ITV’s most popular stars,’ a source told The Sun.

‘Holly is the golden girl of ITV, and The Chase is massive for the channel.

‘How they’re both going to find time to do both is beyond me, but the Beeb are delighted.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted the BBC, Holly and Bradley’s for further comment.

It’s believed that while the pair front the new show, they will still maintain their regular beloved spots on ITV – with Bradley hosting The Chase and Holly remaining with Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Bradley is already a regular face on the BBC, starring as Doctor Who’s companion Graham for the past two seasons.

Holly, however, has remained mostly with ITV, with this being the first major show on the channel that she’s connected to.

It was rumoured at the end of last year that there was trouble behind-the-scenes of This Morning, with staff complaining about Phillip Schofield’s ‘attitude’.

Holly was also suggested to have had a fallout with Phillip, something that they both later denied.

Take Off returns later this year on BBC One.





