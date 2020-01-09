holly-willoughby-refuses-to-answer-awkward-sex-question-on-this-morning

Daytime TV host Holly Willoughby was left red-faced on This Morning after refusing to answer an awkward question about her sex life.

The presenter, 38, and her co-star Phillip Schofield, 57, were taking part in a debate about a study that found one-third of women aren’t interested in sex.

Phil didn’t know where to look (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans divided over her £295 dress on This Morning

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward, who was a guest on today’s (09.01.20) episode, revealed she has sex with her husband of 25 years, Ashley, about three times a week.

Holly wasn’t willing to be that candid though, because the same question was put to her and she shut it down immediately.

This is not something anyone needs to know.

She stammered, shaking her head: “I am… not part of this. This is not something anyone needs to know.”

Holly then elaborated: “I can talk about this with my friends, but I’m not going to talk about it here.”

Holly was having none of it (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on today’s This Morning, actress Miriam Margoyles caused a stir when she dropped a four-letter expletive live on air.

The Call the Midwife favourite, 78, was recounting the moment she stumbled into an embarrassing encounter with the Queen when she managed to drop the T-bomb.

Touching upon the huge royal news today that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping down as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, hosts Phil and Holly asked Miriam to describe the moment she met the Queen.

Miriam appeared to forget what time it is (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares family snap to welcome the New Year

Miriam explained: “Well, I have talked about this before on television, and I feel sort of awkward saying it again. But I was invited to the Palace as part of British Book Week.

“And when the Queen came over to me, and she asked me what I did in a very nice way, I said like a [bleep], ‘I’m the best reader of stories in the whole world’.”

In another segment on Thursday’s This Morning, presenter Laura Whitmore showed viewers around the villa where the new series of Love Island will be filmed.

The 34-year-old Irish presenter, brought in to replace Caroline Flack in the wake of her recent assault charge, said on the programme: “This is the first time I’ve been to a Love Island villa so I’ve got nothing to compare it to, but I’ve been told it’s a lot bigger than the one in Majorca.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.