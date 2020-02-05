Holly Willoughby insists she couldn't 'fake' friendship with Phillip Schofield as she shuts down rift rumours

Holly Willoughby has shrugged off rumours of a rift with Phillip Schofield, claiming that it would be “impossible” to “fake” their friendship on-screen.

Tabloid reports last year suggested that the This Morning presenters had fallen out over a magazine cover, but the duo have since strenuously denied speculation of bad feeling between them.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Willoughby, 38, explained that the rumours had been “easy” to deal with “because there’s nothing to defend.”

“We ring each other and talk to each other all the time anyway, about this and other things,” she said, before joking that she is “not that good an actress” to pretend to be friends with her colleague.

All smiles: Willoughby insisted that she is not a good enough actress to fake their friendship (Rex Features)

“We know what we’re like,” she said. “It would be impossible for us to fake the giggles. I’m on the telly for two and a half hours – let me tell you, I’m not that good an actress.

“If I was, I’d be doing something else.”

Winners: The duo at the NTAs in January (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The pair have presented This Morning for ten years and also host ITV’s Dancing On Ice. They regularly share updates from joint family holidays during their time off.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat in December, Schofield, 57, said that anyone who claimed they’d rowed was “mistaken,” and described Willoughby as his “best mate” who is “like the sister I never had.”

In the same month, an ITV spokesperson also denied claims of a feud between the much-loved TV stars, amid speculation over a separate row between Schofield and This Morning’s Ruth Langsford.

“Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise,” they said.

“Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off-screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.”