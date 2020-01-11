holly-willoughby-fans-convinced-she’s-pregnant-after-she-teases-exciting-news

Followers of Holly Willoughby on Instagram have convinced themselves the This Morning star could be expecting.

Holly, 41, was peppered with questions from some of her 6.1 million fans on the picture-sharing social media site after she uploaded a black and white snap showing her sitting on a bed.

Seen with two stylists as they adjust her sleeve and appear to touch up her make up, TV star Holly captioned the pic: “Have a little news coming soon… and it’s the stuff of dreams.”

Despite the immediate possibility of a link between “dreams” and the bed in the photo, several commenters boldly asked the mum-of-three straight up whether she may be pregnant again.

Read more: Kerry Katona fans go wild as she shows off her sensational slimmed-down and toned physique

“You’re pregnant,” stated one person, who may or may not have neglected to add a question mark to their remark.

“A new baby on the way??” wrote another excited observer.

Have a little news coming soon…

A third person, who received 18 ‘Likes’ for their contribution, added: “She probably pregnant.”

But not everybody subscribed to the idea that Holly was teasing another addition to her family, which includes two sons and a daughter – Harry, Belle, and Chester.

Read more: Shoppers go wild for new Maltesers Biscuits that hit the shelves TODAY

“Preggers?” enquired yet another fan. But someone else responded to them by laughing off any thought it could be true.

“Because that aids sleep!” the other person replied sarcastically, picking up on the notion – repeated by many other commenters – that Holly could be about to launch her own range of bedding.

And another person – making use of lots of laughing emojis – also made light of those wondering about Holly’s condition by joked: “Up the fluff”.

ED! has contacted a representative for Holly for comment.

It seems Holly’s news could be related to her Dunelm range as she tagged the home furnishings store in the photo.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.