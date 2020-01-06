holly-willoughby-and-phillip-schofield-red-faced-as-viewer-wins-holiday-to-her-own-home-town

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

This Morning’s new competition segment got off to a shaky start.

As part of the show’s new longer running time, This Morning introduced a brand new game giving away prizes to viewers who answered the phone with a special password.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to a woman called Anne who got the password right and also correctly answered a question about the earlier part of the show.

The main part of the game involved a wheel being spun in the studio and depending on where it landed, the lucky winner would get either a UK break, a Europe holiday or an extra special ‘star holiday’.

After the first spin, the wheel landed on a UK break, and it was announced Anne would get two nights at a five star hotel in Edinburgh.

Phil then asked Anne: ‘Where do you live?’

Anne replied: ‘Quite near Edinburgh’.

As Phil and Holly burst out laughing, they offered her another spin to see if they could do any better.

‘We’re gonna spin again, unless you wanna go to your home town?’ Phil asked.

‘You could win a holiday like somewhere in the world, do you want to?’ Holly said.

Phil added: ‘Spin it again otherwise she’d just be going down the road.’

They span the wheel again which landed on UK break for a second time, but Phil decided to help her out and cheekily moved the wheel one space so she could go somewhere a bit further out.

In the end lucky Anne bagged herself a trip to Florence in Italy.

Spin To Win was introduced as part of This Morning’s extended running time, with the day time TV programme starting at 10am instead of 10.30am from now on. They marked the occasion with a countdown and a spot of bell ringing from Liverpool Cathedral.

At the top of the episode, Holly admitted she felt nervous about being on earlier for the first time.

Holly laughed: ‘This feels really weird. We’re only 30 minutes earlier and it’s the same show but I feel like we’ve never done this before.’

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer so far and when is it next on ITV?

MORE: Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend and inspiration behind Someone You Loved ‘signs up to winter Love Island’





