holly-willoughby-and-phillip-schofield-intervene-as-trisha-goddard-and-matthew-wright-clash-in-heated-‘racism’-row-over-meghan-and-harry

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had to intervene on This Morning as guests Trisha Goddard and Matthew Wright clashed in a discussion over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The two presenters were discussing the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to their royal duties – it’s a hot button topic as always, but things got a bit heated.

‘The royals, let’s say Meghan and Harry, have had vitriol towards them. It’s basically racist and misogynistic stuff,’ Trisha commented on some press coverage of the pair. ‘And I think that clouds a lot of the issues.’

Channel 5 frontman Matthew, however, had a different point of view entirely – and it was from then that things took a turn for the worst.

‘You don’t think taking £20 million of public money [for the Royal Wedding],’ he offered. ‘And then not giving the public the thing that the public wants [pictures of baby Archie]…’

The Dancing on Ice contestant then cut in and asked: ‘So you call them a racist after that? That’s my point!’

‘I’ve seen on Twitter when I raise issues like that,’ Matthew replied. ‘Then I get called a racist.’

To which Phillip and Holly then immediately intervened, shutting the topic of conversation down entirely.

‘I think we know what is actually racist language and what isn’t,’ Holly argued as she steered the discussion in another direction.

This is the second time in a week now that a discussion on the programme has had to be curtailed by one of the hosts. On Friday, Ruth Langsford had to physically stop a heated debate over Veganuary.

But it became clear pretty early on that Joey – who described himself as a vegan activist – was so passionate about veganism, he wasn’t going to listen to anyone’s opinion but his own.

After a very shouty back-and-forth, it took Loose Women anchor Ruth to cool the debate down.

‘Joey, you seem very angry about this,’ she intervened. ‘It almost seems like you can’t listen to the opposing view.’

This Morning continues weekdays from 10am on ITV.





