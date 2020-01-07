holly-willoughby-and-phillip-schofield-in-tears-over-these-nsfw-drawings…-by-children

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield almost fell off their seats as they were confronted by a series of NSFW drawings on This Morning today…. created by children.

Four-year-old Amelia became viral sensation when her drawing of a pink slide resulted in her mother being called into her nursery. She did, however, get a gold star.

Not that Amelia minded, as she was delighted to tell Holly and Phil she’s now famous – and rightly so.

And even more importantly, she’s still painting and we’re expecting more wonders like the masterpiece above to be hanging in the halls of The Tate Modern any day now.

So to celebrate Amelia’s work of art, This Morning called on parents to share their children’s NSFW pictures and the results were, well – why don’t you see for yourself.

Stacey’s daughter drew E.T. complete with his ‘phone home finger’.

Kayley’s daughter had to design a new sweet invention.

Nina’s son drew a rocket launching – and it really took off.

This mother’s daughter drew her as a unicorn…

And Kelly’s daughter spotted this giraffe at the zoo, apparently.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.





