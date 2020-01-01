holly-willoughby-and-phillip-schofield-all-smiles-as-they-brush-off-this-morning-‘feud’-drama-in-new-itv-daytime-trailer

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were all smiles as they put rumours of a ‘feud’ on This Morning behind them to promote ITV’s new daytime schedule.

As part of a huge new makeover for ITV’s morning slot, both Good Morning Britain and This Morning will be extended by 30 minutes.

To announce the new changes, a teaser clip shows Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid quite literally passing the baton to Lorraine Kelly, who in turn passes it to Holly and Phil.

The pair are all giggles and smiles, then mount the scooters so the Loose Women – although Ruth Langsford is nowhere in sight.

The world of breakfast television was rocked earlier in the year when it was reported that several people had lodged complaints against presenting stalwart Phillip.

Holly and Phil duo shook off any hints of a feud between them, however, as they continued to present the programme as normal following the rumours, with the 57-year-old even going so far as to call his co-host ‘the sister I never had.’

After a turbulent past few months, it’s understandable why Holly and Phil are putting their best foot forward into the New Year and showing a united front. With her New Years Eve celebrations, Holly even said she would be focusing on ‘kindness and love’ in 2020.

In a post shared with her followers, the star stood with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three kids Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, five, and welcomed 2020 with a bang.

She captioned her picture: ‘To kindness and love … the things we need most… #ifyouknowyouknow #happy2020 xxx’.

Of course, all this drama started after accusations that Phillip banned one-time co-host Amanda Holden from presenting This Morning again.

Amanda seemed to have referenced the so-called feud in her own New Year’s post where she shared her ‘top nine’ photos from the year.

‘I started 2019 with great determination and a new headspace which was to suffer no fools,’ she wrote. ‘To put my energy into good people and honestly not give a damn about the rest!’

This Morning will air weekdays from 10am from 6 January on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: New Year’s Day TV schedule: What’s on television tonight?

MORE: Is Messiah anti-Islamic? Jordan calls on Netflix to axe controversial drama





