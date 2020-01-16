holland’s-threat-to-england’s-european-domination-plan-highlighted-by-stunning-audience-figures

The size of the challenge facing England as they look to become the dominant force in women’s football in Europe has been highlighted by the stunning growth in popularity of the game in Holland.

Having out performed England in the last two major tournaments, the Dutch are the reigning European champions having beaten the English in the semi-finals in 2017 and reached the final of the World Cup last year, Holland will be among the favourites to win the European Championships again in 2021.

England will be the host nation for that tournament and there will be huge pressure on manager Phil Neville to lift the trophy on home soil, but his team have not kicked on as expected and have been knocked out in the semi-finals of the last three major tournaments.

And it is not just on the pitch where Holland are excelling. While there has been much made of the increase in popularity in women’s football in this country, it is growing at an even faster rate in The Netherlands.

The country was gripped by OranjeLeeuwinnen’s run to the World Cup Final last summer, where they were beaten by the USA and it has been confirmed the final attracted the country’s largest television audience of 2019, with 5.48 million people tuning into watch it live.