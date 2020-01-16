holland’s-threat-to-england’s-european-domination-plan-highlighted-by-stunning-audience-figures

The size of the challenge facing England as they look to become the dominant force in women’s football in Europe has been highlighted by the stunning growth in popularity of the game in Holland.
Having out performed England in the last two major tournaments, the Dutch are the reigning European champions having beaten the English in the semi-finals in 2017 and reached the final of the World Cup last year, Holland will be among the favourites to win the European Championships again in 2021.
England will be the host nation for that tournament and there will be huge pressure on manager Phil Neville to lift the trophy on home soil, but his team have not kicked on as expected and have been knocked out in the semi-finals of the last three major tournaments.
And it is not just on the pitch where Holland are excelling. While there has been much made of the increase in popularity in women’s football in this country, it is growing at an even faster rate in The Netherlands.
The country was gripped by OranjeLeeuwinnen’s run to the World Cup Final last summer, where they were beaten by the USA and it has been confirmed the final attracted the country’s largest television audience of 2019, with 5.48 million people tuning into watch it live.
The third largest television audience came for their semi-final victory over Sweden with 5.02 million people watching.
The population of Holland is around 17.1m which means almost one in three people sat down to watch the World Cup Final, which compares to around one in five who watched England’s defeat to USA in the semi-final.
Things continue to improve in their domestic league too, with PSV Eindhoven announcing their game against rivals Ajax will be held at the Phillips Stadium next month. It is the first time a Women’s Eredivisie game has been held at a stadium with a capacity of more than 35,000 in Holland.
PSV Vrouwen, who normally play their home games at the PSV training campus, are currently top of the league and are in the final of the Eredivisie Cup.
“This is very beautiful for us”, said captain Jeslynn Kuijpers. “Women’s football is on the rise, and that is certainly true for our team.
“Last season we already played for the main prizes, this year we have taken another step forward. For many girls it is the first time that they are going to play in such an atmosphere. We are looking forward to it.”
Holland’s claim to be Europe’s best team is also strengthened by the fact they possess the best player in the Women’s Super League, Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema.
The striker scored 22 goals in 20 games last season as Arsenal were crowned champions and has already notched 14 in 10 this term.