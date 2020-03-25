hold-your-breath!-money-heist-season-4-is-just-a-couple-of-days-away!

Money Heist is a Spanish television drama created by Álex Pina. The first season of the show premiered on 2nd May 2017, followed by the second season that was released on 20th December 2017 and third season on 6tg April 2018. In April 2018, the show was renewed for the fourth season that will be released on 3rd April 2020.

Picture: Netflix

The preceding two seasons revolved around the multi-day assault that happened at the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid, in which several robbers took hostages as a part of their plan to print and escape with a whole sum of €2.4 billion.

The excellent storyline of the show has made it the most-watched non-English show on Netflix with immense popularity among the viewers and the critics.

As the release is just a couple of weeks away, Netflix has finally dropped the trailer for the fourth installment with a tagline that reads, “Let the chaos start.” The trailer has grabbed the attention of numerous people who just can’t wait for Netflix to stream the upcoming season.

Within the trailer, the audience’s will get to see a dramatic scene which gives a slight hint of Nairobi still being alive. The last season ended with the death of Nairobi. So it’ll be interesting and exciting to see more of Nairobi.

The fourth season will be seen focusing on a plan where everything goes improper, The professor will have to do everything possible to save his team along with his love interest ‘Lisbon’. However this time it might change the state of affairs properly.

The makers of the show might add another character to the story namely Gandia who will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming season.

Stay Tuned for Further Updates.