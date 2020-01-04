holby-city’s-rosie-marcel-shares-sweet-behind-the-scenes-photo-with-co-stars

Rosie Marcel has pleased Holby City fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes snap with two of her favourite on-screen characters.

The actress, who plays troubled Jac Naylor in the BBC medical drama, also reflected on a memorable year and revealed she has much to be thankful for.

Rosie in character as Jac Naylor in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Fan fave Rosie, 42, looked fresh-faced and content as she posed for a snap with her on-screen friend Paul Bradley, aka Elliot Hope, and her TV daughter Emma, played by Darcey Burke.

2019 has definitely left me with plenty to remember and be thankful for.

Alongside the picture, Rosie reflected on a great year and revealed her hopes for more Holby/Casualty crossovers.

She said: “What a year it has been on Holby City! The return of old friends (@camillakarfwedson, @luke_j_roberts, and @patsykensit to name but a taggable few!).

“Crossovering with the fabulous Casualty team (more please!!).”

She continued: “Being let out of the studio and off on location (more please but maybe not so windy…). Winning an Inside Soap award (thanks to you amazing Holby fans), tackling one of the hardest storylines of my life and crying on This Morning trying to talk to about it.

“2019 has definitely left me with plenty to remember and be thankful for.”

Fans were quick to respond with words of encouragement, with one saying: “Oscar-worthy performance when Jac had her breakdown. You could feel it building up, as if it was tangible, in the weeks before she blew! Take a bow Rosie… Standing ovation… Encore!”

Jac had a breakdown in distressing scenes (Credit: BBC)

Another typed: “Jac’s mental health and the way you talked about your own on This Morning made me decide to get help with my own mental health problems (anxiety and depression). Thank you and the photos are amazing to look at.”

Holby fans were in bits last year when Rosie’s character Jac suffered a devastating mental breakdown.

She was sectioned under the mental health act, and got the help she desperately needed.

