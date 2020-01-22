holby-city’s-rosie-marcel-sends-fans-into-frenzy-with-spoiler-about-jac’s-love-life

Rosie Marcel, who plays Jac Naylor in Holby City, has sent fans into frenzy with a new spoiler.

The actress posted the spoiler to her Instagram page.

She captioned the post: “Just a little tease or make up for having to cancel the podcast for tomorrow!

“It is? Could it really be? Are they? Aren’t they? I think they are… Or do I? #spoiler #spoileralert #spoilers #bbcone #holbycity #holby #holbycityhospital.”

The spoiler revealed Jac and her colleague Kian Madani looking like they’re about to share a kiss.

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: “Omg you can’t do that.”

A second commented: “Yes please!”

A third added: “So excited!”

Another said: “I need context on this! You can’t leave us on such tenderhooks.”

Looks like there could be romance on the cards for Jac and Kian (Credit: BBC)

However some were disappointed as they want Jac to be with Fletch.

One wrote: “But… Fletch!” with a series of crying emojis.

A second said: “No! It should be Fletch x.”

Rosie later posted the same picture on her Instagram account responding to the reaction.

She wrote: “Wow! So this ruffled a few of your feathers last night… in a good and bad way.

“So come on then, in a dream world who would you want Jac to have her happily ever after with?

“Past present, future or totally bonkers suggestions all welcome!”

Recently Rosie’s alter ego Jac spent time in a psychiatric unit in Merrywell after suffering a breakdown.

Jac managed to save Kian (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Two weeks ago Jac was discharged and figured out that co-worker Kian, whose girlfriend had recently died, was planning to take his own life.

She decided to head up into the mountains to help him and she found out Kian had sustained a nasty leg injury.

After saving him, both Jac and Kian were told they could return to work.

Are you excited to see what will happen next between them?

Holby City is on at 8pm on Tuesdays on BBC One.

