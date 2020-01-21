holby-city-review-with-spoilers:-serena-campbell’s-last-stand

Serena Campbell (Catherine Russell)’s exit from Holby City after over seven years was a fitting send-off for a character who’s always been quirky, passionate, determined, funny, fallible and slightly scary. When beloved nephew Jason (Jules Robertson) fell foul of the new privatised portering regime and lost his job, Serena had no hesitation in getting involved on his behalf. At stake wasn’t just Jason’s job, but the very future of the NHS at Holby, which was threatened by privatisation-happy Max McGerry (Jo Martin).

Serena helped to inspire a protest by the porters, but as about half a dozen of them stood around the reception area with placards chanting in support of Jason, Serena became a bit worried about whether this would have an impact on the patients. She tried to negotiate with Max – get the private portering company to reinstate Jason and the strike would be called off.

Max said she couldn’t or wouldn’t do that, so Serena grabbed the nearest air horn and climbed onto the roof of a handy Land Rover to lead the protest herself. It wasn’t long before she got arrested – you could hear that air horn up in Darwin theatre – but didn’t suffer anything worse than a night in a police cell with no toilet paper.

The worst was yet to come. Upon her return to Holby, she was sacked by Max for gross misconduct. Surely there’s some kind of disciplinary procedure, even at Holby? The way back from this sort of thing is usually by demonstrating brilliance via the medium of ninja-level surgery, and that’s exactly what Serena got the opportunity to do.

Bernie’s old flame Alex Dawson (Heather Peace) was back, having hurt her leg in a fall. When she was found on the floor of Serena’s office writhing in pain, Serena realised she needed to be in theatre urgently – but the exciting new lock that Max had had installed on Serena’s office door malfunctioned, trapping Serena, Donna (Jaye Jacobs) and Alex inside.

Serena was forced to improvise with what Donna later described as a ‘butter knife’ instead of a scalpel and Alex’s leg was saved. Apparently so was Serena’s Holby career, when Max realised how good it would look to the expected CQC inspectors to have Wonder Surgeon Serena swanning around AAU.

Serena was ready to tell the inspectors exactly what she thought of her ward. ‘We exist in chaos,’ she told them, ‘But we not only cope with that chaos, we thrive on it. This ward is a miracle and it’s family.’ It was quite similar to Jac’s defence of Darwin last week, and it led to AAU getting a glowing report. And Jason got his job back.

But Serena had had enough. ‘We’re at war,’ she broadcasted to the hospital from the CEO’s office. She said that a glowing CQC report shouldn’t be used ‘as an opportunity to attract investment.’ She said the enemy was at the gates, but she was half way out of them. She’d had enough.

There was a small farewell gathering at the Wyvern entrance (or exit) as Donna, Essie (Kaye Wragg), Dominic (David Ames), Jason, Xavier (Marcus Griffiths), Sacha (Bob Barrett) and Cameron (Nic Jackman) all came to say goodbye (because nobody ever works a notice period on Holby). So what’s next for Ms Campbell? She might go to Kenya to work alongside Alex, she might ‘move to Cornwall and grow marrows,’ or she might do something completely different. ‘It’s just time for a bit of an adventure.’

In other news we met Nicky (Belinda Owusu)’s mum Tracey (Cathy Murphy), who seems a bit of a wrong ‘un. She’d caused a traffic accident driving while uninsured, and Nicky spent the rest of the episode being blackmailed by the man who was injured in the crash. She’s now facing working locum shifts at the Mythical St James’s to make up the cash required.

And Essie decided to dump Ben (Charlie Condou) rather than have him find out the truth about baby Isla not actually being her legally adopted child. It could be that she’s had a lucky escape anyway as Dominic has heard rumours, again from The Mythical St James’s where Ben used to work, that he is a ‘nurse in every ward kind of guy.’

And there was a precious moment when Sacha took time out from worrying about Essie to worry about Jac (Rosie Marcel). ‘Please don’t suffer again, not alone,’ he implored her, adding, ‘Neither of us.’

But it was Serena’s episode. ‘I’ll never be so far away that I can’t come back if I’m needed,’ she said, and we’ll raise a glass of Shiraz to that thought.

Sue Haasler is the author of five novels and the official BBC Holby City book, which you can read about here.