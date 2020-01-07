holby-city-review-with-spoilers:-jac-saves-kian-in-mountain-rescue-drama

Tonight’s Holby City took us away from the hospital and into the beautiful Welsh mountains, as Kian (Ramin Karimloo) took himself back to the place where his wife died. Before he left, he visited Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) in the psychiatric unit, to make peace with her after their former disagreements. He told her that Bea was dead and Jac looked genuinely shocked and upset for him. He said he was going to the mountains to reconnect with Vanessa. After he’d gone, she realised that there was something disturbingly final about the way he’d said goodbye.

Jac was being discharged after completing her treatment. The final piece of this was her doctor (Carmen Munroe) getting her to admit that the drawing Emma had done for her was Emma’s way of saying ‘I love you.’ Jac’s sarcastic defences seemed finally to be down.

Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) came to pick her up, because he’s forgiven her for being so horrible to him just after she was admitted to the psychiatric hospital (and so has Sacha).

He even let her drive his car, which was handy when she suddenly discovered that Vanessa was Kian’s late wife and realised he might be about to harm himself. Leaving Fletch to sort things out with Emma, who was due to be visiting, Jac drove off in his car.

Meanwhile, fans of the Karimloo physique were in for a treat as Kian was getting naked and screaming on a Welsh hillside. What he might have done next is debatable, as he was interrupted by an amusing young man, Ricus (Tom Xander), who was lost on the mountain after trying to impress a girl. It was just as well that Ricus had stumbled across the ‘screaming suicidal naked guy,’ because fairly soon he was having an asthma attack and all manner of complications and Kian was having to employ his life-saving skills.

Jac arrived at the car park closest to the mountain and set off to find Kian after getting a first aid kit from the boot of Fletch’s car and buying a coat from a passing hiker with £100 of Fletch’s money. In no time at all and with the instincts of a bloodhound she found Kian and Ricus. Then Ricus panicked and Kian fell down a precipice and impaled his leg.

Jac took Ricus back down the mountain, alerted the emergency services and then went back to Kian. For someone who’s just spent weeks in hospital her fitness levels really are superb. While they waited for the rescue helicopter Jac and Kian talked, until he started bleeding badly and passed out. Luckily the helicopter came in time, he was rescued and everything was fine.

The most moving part of the episode came when Jac got to meet Emma (Darcey Burke) in the hospital car park for a couple of minutes to give her a birthday present. It was a drawing that Jac had done while she was recovering and showed her and Emma in a loving embrace. Emma immediately understood what it meant and ran back to Jac to say she loved her too. I was crying and Fletch was crying too – though he said he wasn’t.

Max McGerry (Jo Martin) told both Kian and Jac that she wants them back working in Darwin as soon as possible, because it was going to pieces without them. She seems a lot less keen on Serena (Catherine Russell), though, and has strongly suggested to Ric (Hugh Quarshie) that in the staff review she’s asked him to do he should find a way of moving Serena on.

She’s already closing the YAU and putting Darwin out to tender, so it seems she’s quite happy to make the difficult decisions. She was slightly distracted in her evil schemes by a patient (James Quinn) who was also a private investigator she’d employed to look for her missing daughter Lily. He tricked her into performing a highly risky piece of brain surgery on him in return for information about her daughter’s whereabouts – but then said he didn’t know where Lily was. But he does know.

And we saw Max call someone and ask for a meeting. Who do you think it could be? I know who I hope it is, but I don’t know why she’d be calling him…

Sue Haasler is the author of five novels and the official BBC Holby City book, which you can read about here.